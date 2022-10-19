Forecasters: Freeze warning for most of state Wednesday morning, week predicted to warm

Temperatures near freezing were found all over the state Wednesday morning, according to forecasters with the weather service in North Little Rock.

“We saw a widespread freeze until around 10 a.m. this morning,” said Colby Pope, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

He said the lowest temperature this morning was 18 degrees in Gentry, but over 20 records were broken or set with this chill.

“The Clinton airport in Little Rock reached 33 degrees; had we reached 32, we would have set the record for earliest freeze,” Pope said. “We were that close!”

For Thursday, the state could see lows in the middle to upper 30s, Pope said.

“We will see highs in the lower 80s or upper 70s across the state for Thursday and Friday,” he said. “It’s hard to believe.”

Pope said the next chance of rainfall and cooling down will be from Sunday to Monday, when another cold front moves into the state.

“It’s difficult to say because it is so far out, but there is a small chance, for now, of some strong winds and maybe some storms,” he said.

The meteorologist said his main concern was a higher risk for dangerous fire conditions from Friday to Sunday, due to the warmer temperatures and the dry air.

“Winds could ramp up to 20 or even 30 miles per hour on Saturday night and really dry out the area,” Pope said, “The rain we got last Saturday may have put a slight dent in the drought but it is still really dry.”

The Arkansas Division of Agriculture map shows that, as of Wednesday afternoon, only 10 counties did not have a burn ban in place.

Another map from the division shows the wildfire danger. On Wednesday, most of the state was classified as a high or extreme risk.

“While some rainfall is in the forecast this weekend, this prolonged stretch of dry weather is having significant impacts not only on drought and fire weather, but on area rivers as well,” a tweet from the weather service said.

The dryness is raising river concerns, according to the tweet, and the traffic on the Mississippi River is being affected.

The weather service also said on Twitter that the rainfall predicted over the weekend will have a minimal impact on this low water event.