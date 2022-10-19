Founders Day BBQ all about the meats

For some it's about being titled one of BBQ's best or the spirit of good-natured competition while hanging with your best buds on a hot day. For others, it's about perfecting rubs and smoking temperatures.

That's according to Andy Hollerman, White Hall Founders Day BBQ Contest grand master. He's also a professor at the University of Louisiana at Baton Rouge and head of the Barbecue Competitors Alliance. The BCA-sanctioned event was held Oct. 14-15 inside White Hall City Park.

For some, Hollerman said, it's about fun and friends, and operating an inexpensive $500 grill, while others take it a little more seriously, spending as much as $40,000 on a setup.

Also a competitor, Hollerman explained the most important thing when smoking or grilling.

"Know your (barbecue) pit," he said.

He said there were 30 teams from around Arkansas participating.For one competitor, Mike Rushin of Little Rock, his involvement is a way of honoring his wife, Renee, whom he lost to breast cancer about eight years ago. After her death, his friends encouraged him to take his grilling skills public.The name for his team, dubbed Slappin' Butt BBQ, came from his wife's love of watching their son jump up and down and slap his own behind.Her son's horseplay made her laugh. Remembering her joy makes Rushin happy.

THE PRIZES

The team entry fee was $150 and each was required to cook ribs, chicken and a brisket.

"There was $10,000.00 in prize money donated by an anonymous donor, making the event more exciting," said Joe Spadoni, White Hall Chamber of Commerce president.There was a $1,000 first-place prize for each of the three categories.

Second, third and fourth place winners are awarded $600, $500, and $400 cash prizes respectively.

Additionally, there was the People's Choice blind judging competition. Individuals could buy a vote for $5 and cast a ballot for the Best Ribs division. The winner received a $500 cash prize.Both Spadoni and Hollerman were happy with the turnout.Spadoni said tickets to vote for the People's Choice award sold out.

Rushin, who has won numerous competitions in the past, didn't take home a ribbon or any prize money from the event but Rushin said he had a great time.

Winners of the White Hall Founders Day BBQ Contest, can be found at: www.bcabbq.org/WhiteHall2022Results.htm .