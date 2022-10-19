Sections
Getting it straight

by John Lynch | Today at 3:57 a.m.

A proposed sewer plant near Roland, the target of a Pulaski County lawsuit involving the Pinnacle Mountain Community Coalition, is not in the Lake Maumelle watershed and poses no risk of contamination to the lake or the Maumelle River. A Saturday story about the lawsuit by the coalition and nine families living near the proposed plant states that the proposed discharge of treated wastewater would increase the risk of contaminating drinking water derived from Mill Bayou.

Print Headline: Getting it straight

