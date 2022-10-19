A proposed sewer plant near Roland, the target of a Pulaski County lawsuit involving the Pinnacle Mountain Community Coalition, is not in the Lake Maumelle watershed and poses no risk of contamination to the lake or the Maumelle River. A Saturday story about the lawsuit by the coalition and nine families living near the proposed plant states that the proposed discharge of treated wastewater would increase the risk of contaminating drinking water derived from Mill Bayou.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Getting it straightby John Lynch | Today at 3:57 a.m.
Print Headline: Getting it straight
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT