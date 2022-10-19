OPINION | FRONT BURNER: Green enchilada soup gets bean, turkey upgrade





It has been a little more than 18 months since I wrote about the original version of this soup. That one (ArkansasOnline.com/324soup/) was made with leftovers and mostly pantry items. This one is slightly more involved, starting with ground turkey rather than leftover chicken but still comes together in a flash. And, I think, tastes even better. To the turkey I added aromatics — garlic and onion — in the form of super-convenient frozen cubes I found in the freezer section at Target. (Feel free to skip these if you like, or add a generous pinch of onion powder and garlic powder instead.) The other change I made was to up the protein and fiber with a can of cannellini beans.

The first day we ate the soup garnished with tortilla chips. The next day I served it over rice. Both ways are delicious.

Green Enchilada Turkey and White Bean Soup

Vegetable oil

1 pound ground turkey

1 cube frozen minced garlic, optional

1 cube frozen sauteed onion, optional

1 can green enchilada sauce (about 2 cups if using homemade)

1 to 1 ½ cups chicken broth

1 (15-ounce) can beans, lightly drained

1 (8-ounce) block Monterey Jack cheese, shredded, divided use

½ cup half-and-half or heavy cream

½ cup salsa verde plus more to taste

Cooked rice OR tortilla chips, for serving

In large saucepan or Dutch oven over medium, heat just enough vegetable oil to coat the bottom. Add the turkey, garlic and onion cubes and cook, breaking the turkey into crumbles, until turkey is cooked through. Stir in the enchilada sauce, chicken broth, beans and 1 ½ cups of the cheese and cook, stirring frequently, until the cheese is melted. Stir in the half-and-half or heavy cream and cook, making sure you don't let the soup boil, until soup is desired serving temperature.

Serve soup topped with remaining cheese and salsa verde over rice or with tortilla chips.

Makes about 4 servings.



