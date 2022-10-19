Hogs offer junior college DT

Junior college defensive lineman Derick Hunter Jr. has seen his recruiting pick up recently — including an offer from Arkansas on Wednesday — but he isn’t solely focused on gaining offers.

“I really don’t care about the offers right now, just trying to make sure I find the right home,” Hunter said.

He was an ESPN 4-star defensive tackle out of Fort Meyers, Fla., in 2019 and signed with Texas A&M. He redshirted his first year before playing in 10 games as a redshirt freshman in 2020. He played in four games as a sophomore in 2021 as an offensive lineman.

Hunter, 6-5 and 295 pounds of Hinds (Miss.) Community College, entered the transfer portal in April and has added offers from Texas, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Purdue, Louisville, Western Kentucky, Jackson State, North Texas and others.

He and Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams spoke Wednesday and Hunter was notified of the offer from the Razorbacks.

“We had a good conversation and there will be plenty more conversations to come,” Hunter said. “ They told me how much they want me. I understand they’re losing some players next year, so Coach is looking for somebody that’s going to come in and can join the other group of guys and turn that room around, and help turn the team and program around.”

A JCGridiron Preseason All-America first-team selection, Hunter said Adams asked about his background.

“He talked to my coach last night,” Hunter said. “We just sat down and really got to know each other. He wanted to get to know me. He wanted to know where I came from, my background and stuff like that.”

Hunter had a favorable first impression of Adams.

“He sounded like a stand-up dude,” Hunter said. “Everything they say, basically they want to bring somebody in that he can develop and at the same time get an education.”

He has two years of eligibility remaining and has plans to graduate in December. He has visited Ole Miss and Auburn, and has plans to take an unofficial visit to Tennessee this weekend for the Volunteers' game against Tennessee-Martin, and the following weekend for the Kentucky game.

An official visit to Arkansas looks like a possibility.

“We have to sit down and keep talking and build that relationship with each other, but they’re definitely a contender to get an official,” Hunter said. “We pretty much have an understanding of each other.”