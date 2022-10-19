Hutchinson, 18 other governors oppose proposed rule that would give preference to union construction contracts

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and 18 other governors have submitted a letter dated Monday to the Biden administration to spell out their opposition to a proposed federal rule giving a preference to union construction contracts, Hutchinson said Monday.

Earlier this year, Biden signed an executive order that requires Project Labor Agreements for federal construction projects. This action will require federal construction contracts of $35 million or more to have a government-mandated project labor agreement.

A project labor agreement is a collective bargaining agreement with labor unions to establish the terms and conditions of employment for a specific construction project, Hutchinson's office said in a news release.

"Labor unions have played an important role in our nation's history, but the government's role in business is to provide an avenue for success and not a roadblock." Hutchinson said in the news release. "I'm honored to have the support of 18 fellow governors from all corners of our nation as we seek to oppose this rule and support fairness for our states."

The other governors who signed the letter are the chief executives in Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming.

Hutchinson has served as Arkansas' governor since 2015. He has said he is weighing a possible run for the Republican nomination for president in 2024.