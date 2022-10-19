• Kendell Cummings, a wrestler at Northwest College in Cody, Wyo., helped a teammate survive a grizzly bear mauling in Shoshone National Forest by trying to wrestle the animal away, eventually drawing a more brutal attack to himself, and now they're "best friends for the rest of our lives."

• Jeffrey Siegmeister, a former state attorney in Florida, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison for soliciting $500,000 in bribes from a defense attorney in exchange for the favorable disposition of charges against his clients.

• Ian Benjamin Rogers of California, who admitted plotting to firebomb state Democratic Party headquarters and other buildings, must undergo a psychiatric examination before he's sentenced, a judge ruled after noting a lack of remorse.

• Rajan Zed, president of the Universal Society of Hinduism, called on the Peabody Essex Museum in Massachusetts to stop selling "insensitive" children's plush toys representing the Hindu deities Lord Krishna, Lord Ganesh and Lord Hanuman.

• Gayle Manchin of the Appalachian Regional Commission said "when our coal communities thrive, our entire region is uplifted" as it granted $47 million in federal funds to 52 projects aimed at diversification where coal jobs have been lost.

• Lam Kai-shan, a Hong Kong customs inspector, said "we only saw simple structures but could not see other components that should have been there" as a shipment of electrical transformers headed from Mexico to Australia was found to contain $5.9 million worth of methamphetamine.

• Steve Sviggum, a regent at the University of Minnesota, sparked criticism and calls for his resignation after questioning enrollment declines at one campus, asking whether it was "possible at all from a marketing standpoint" that it had become "too diverse."

• Oleg Artemyev has been to space three times as a Russian cosmonaut, but he ran into difficulty on Earth, driving over and seriously injuring a colleague on a dark road outside Moscow less than three weeks after returning from the International Space Station.

• Aaron K. Winn of Kansas City, Mo., was charged in the fatal stabbing of his younger brother, who was found on the porch of the family's home with a sword in his chest after the two argued about the oven being shut off while Winn was trying to cook a pizza.