Jackpot winner purchased in Hurricane-hit Florida city

by The Associated Press | Today at 4:45 a.m.
FILE - Water floods a damaged trailer park in Fort Myers, Fla., on Oct. 1, 2022, after Hurricane Ian passed by the area. Florida lottery officials on Monday, Oct. 17, said that a winning lottery ticket worth a share of a $494 million Mega Millions jackpot was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A winning lottery ticket worth a share of the $494 million Mega Millions jackpot was purchased in a southwest Florida city hammered by Hurricane Ian late last month.

Florida lottery officials said Monday one of the two winning tickets was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers. The other winning ticket was bought in California.

Hurricane Ian made landfall Sept. 28 in southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm and has been blamed for more than 100 fatalities in the state.

It was the third-deadliest storm to hit the U.S. mainland this century. More than half of the storm-related deaths in Florida were reported in Lee County, which includes Fort Myers.

Lottery winners in Florida have 180 days to claim their prize.

Under a new state law, lottery winners can remain anonymous for 90 days from the day they claim the winnings if their prize is worth $250,000 or more. Past winners have also set up legal trusts as a way to keep their identities anonymous.

