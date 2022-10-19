J.B. Hunt beats 3rd quarter estimates

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.'s third quarter results beat Wall Street estimates for profits and revenue on the strength of higher revenue per load and higher volume, the company said Tuesday.

The Lowell-based trucking company reported net earnings of $269 million or $2.57 per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to net earnings of $199.8 million or $1.88 per share for the year ago quarter. A consensus of 24 analysts predicted average earnings per share of $2.45.

Revenue for the third quarter was $3.84 billion, up 22% from $3.14 billion for the third quarter of 2021. Excluding fuel surcharges revenue was $3.16 billion, up 12% as compared to a year ago. The average estimate of 19 analysts pegged revenue at $3.8 billion.

J.B. Hunt shares closed at $167.89, up $2.14 or a little more than 1% in trading Tuesday on the Nasdaq. Shares have traded as low as $153.92 and as high as $218.18 over the past year.

The company released its earnings report after market close on Tuesday and held a conference call with analysts.

In a report issued to investors after J.B. Hunt released its earnings, Justin Long, an analyst with Stephens Inc., said the company's better than expected showing was due primarily to the intermodal and dedicated contract services segments but partially offset by shortfalls in the company's other segments, with integrated capacity solutions decline in volume and operating income being particularly telling. Stephens rates J.B. Hunt stock overweight.

During a conference call, Shelley Simpson, former chief commercial officer at J.B. Hunt and as of Aug. 1, its new president, said the current market is challenging and the company will stay fluid and adaptable to capitalize on its potential and take advantage of opportunities as they materialize.

"This was the best quarter in our history," she told analysts.

J.B. Hunt's intermodal segment's revenue for the third quarter grew 30% to $1.84 billion, on a 4% increase in volume and a 26% increase in revenue per load. Operating income for the segment was $217.5 million, up 31% from the same time last year.

Dedicated contract services saw revenue of $894 million in the third quarter, up 34% when compared with the year-ago period, with an 18% increase in average revenue producing trucks and a 14% gain in fleet productivity. Operating income for the segment was $103.1 million, up 32%.

The integrated capacity solutions, or asset-light brokerage segment, saw revenue of $591 million for the quarter, down 11% when compared with the same quarter of 2021. Segment volume was down 8%, with truckload volume down 1%. Revenue per load dropped 4%. The segment's operating income was $13.5 million, down 8% when compared to the year-ago quarter.

Revenue in the truckload segment increased 34% to $274 million for the third quarter. Excluding fuel surcharges revenue was up 24% with higher load volume and increased revenue per load excluding fuel surcharges. Operating income for the segment was $19 million, an increase of 30%.

The final mile services segment's revenue for the third quarter was up 21% to $249 million, helped by J.B. Hunt's recent acquisition of Zenith Freight Lines LLC, which closed in February. Operating income was $9.6 million up from $1.3 million a year ago.

During the quarter the company repurchased about 349,000 shares of common stock for approximately $61 million.

Earlier this month, J.B. Hunt said it was adding new transload locations in Seattle and in Laredo, Texas, to provide quick access to rail lines and highways. Transloading refers to the transfer of goods from one mode of transportation to the other. In July, the company opened a transload facility on the in the Los Angeles area to handle international cargo and the company opened a transload operation in New York in November.

The American Trucking Associations' advanced seasonally adjusted For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index was up 0.5% in September after rising 2.1% in August, the group reported Tuesday. The index is up 5.5% when compared to September of 2021, the thirteenths straight year-over-year gain. The index indicated through September, compared with the same period in 2021, tonnage was up 4%.

"The latest gain put tonnage at the highest level since August 2019 and the third highest level on record," ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello said in a release. "This is another example of how the contract freight market remains strong despite weakness in the spot market this year."