Johnson & Johnson narrows sales forecast

Johnson & Johnson topped third-quarter expectations, thanks to pharmaceutical sales growth, but a strong U.S. dollar made the health care giant tread cautiously again with its outlook.

J&J narrowed its 2022 forecast Tuesday and stuck to the midpoint of its previous range after lowering expectations earlier this year because of the impact of currency exchanges.

The company brings in nearly half of its sales from outside of the United States. A strong dollar -- now worth more than a euro for the first time in 20 years -- affects sales for companies that do a lot of international business.

Companies have to convert international sales into dollars when they report earnings, and a stronger dollar decreases the value of such sales. A stronger dollar also gives foreign products a price edge in the U.S.

In the third quarter, J&J's profit climbed 22% to $4.46 billion. Revenue rose 2% to $23.79 billion, and adjusted earnings totaled $2.55 per share.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $2.48 per share on $23.36 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

Revenue from the company's biggest segment, pharmaceutical, climbed 2.6% -- or 9% without the impact of foreign exchange -- to $13.2 billion. Pharmaceutical business was charged by sales of the blood cancer drug Darzalex, which soared nearly 30% to $2.06 billion.

J&J also brought in $2.45 billion in worldwide sales from its Stelara drug, which treats psoriasis and other inflammatory disorders.

The company recorded no U.S. sales in the quarter from its one-shot covid-19 vaccine, which brought in $489 million in revenue from international markets.

J&J's vaccine was one of three initially authorized by U.S. regulators to protect against covid-19. Interest in the preventive shots has since waned because of a small risk of serious blood clots, and the federal government has limited who can receive it.

Sales climbed 2% in the company's medical device segment, to $6.78 billion, while revenue slipped in its consumer health segment. J&J is spinning off that segment, which sells Band-Aids and beauty products, into a separate, publicly traded company named Kenvue.

For 2022, the company now expects adjusted earnings to range between $10.02 and $10.07 per share. That compares to the $10-to-$10.10 range the company predicted in July. Analysts expect, on average, earnings of $10.07 per share, according to FactSet.

Shares of the New Brunswick, N.J., company slipped 58 cents, or 0.35%, in trading Tuesday to close at $166.01. That compares to the roughly 17% drop recorded by the Dow Jones industrial average, of which J&J is a component.