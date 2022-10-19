Judge, attorney butt heads over schedule on 3rd day of state's transgender care ban trial

Sparks flew between a federal judge and a defense attorney at the outset of the third day of a trial to decide the constitutionality of the state's ban on medical care for transgender teens in Arkansas.

The two butted heads over scheduling issues and disagreed on factual stipulations.

U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. clashed with Dylan Jacobs of the Arkansas Attorney General's office as Moody tried to determine when the state would be able to present all of their witnesses.

Jacobs said earlier this week that the state had prepared for a 10-day trial and had scheduled witnesses for next week. But Moody said Monday that only a week was available in the October schedule to hear the matter.

The judge asked Jacobs if it would be possible to get the state's witnesses to the courthouse on Thursday and Friday so the case could be concluded. Otherwise, he said, the state could present three of its witnesses on Friday but would have to wait until the week of Oct. 28 or Nov. 1 to conclude its case.

As Jacobs began outlining the difficulty of getting the witnesses schedules rearranged, Moody cut him off.

"The answer is yes or no, Mr. Jacobs," the judge said.

"We're willing to be flexible, but we can't make an expert witness available when they're not available," Jacobs said.

"I understand you can't do it this week," Moody said, "but you've got to bring me an option."

Moody said, if Jacobs didn't present a plan to move forward soon, "we're going to proceed Friday with the witnesses you have."

Complicating the schedule are two trials in Moody's court scheduled for next week and mid-November that have tied up more than four weeks of the calendar.

Jacobs also balked at agreeing to stipulate to a number of facts in evidence that ACLU attorneys had proposed last August and that Moody had asked attorneys to review on Monday.

Losing patience, Moody ordered Jacobs to review the document and get back to him.

"Come back when you can tell me what you're ready to stipulate to or not," the judge said. "This isn't getting us anywhere."