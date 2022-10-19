Disappointed, angry

I am disappointed, angered, and insulted by the Oct. 16 column written by ADG columnist Rex Nelson, "Seeking a solution," a column essentially "ghost-written" by an African American, Fitz Hill, to obviously lend some degree of credibility.

Fitz Hill, I am extremely disappointed that you would lend your name to this trash and disguised political ad. It seems an obvious attempt to lend support to mayoral candidate Steve Landers and underhandedly disparage Mayor Frank Scott for Black-on-Black crime in Little Rock.

Rex, you are no expert on Black lives and, Fitz, you should be ashamed to lend your name to this piece of junk. Rex, I hope you'll write your next column on the Trump-hatched Jan. 6 criminals who attacked our nation's Capitol.

DAVID LEWIS

Little Rock

Appearance damning

As a University of Arkansas graduate, I am embarrassed by the apparent actions of the Board of Trustees.

It reeks of racism. Why hasn't Dr. Charles Robinson been selected as chancellor? His 20 years serving the University of Arkansas and his qualifications are exemplary. He served as provost and currently serves as interim chancellor for the past 13 months. He has done an outstanding job through difficult times.

If race is not playing a part in its decision, the board needs to explain fast. From all appearances, this is shameful.

NANCY ALLEN

Fayetteville

At home in Arkansas

Will Sarah Sanders show up Friday for the debate in Conway? I bet she will not show up and face her opponents. She will stay silent until it's too late.

All of us in Arkansas deserve to hear her confronted on the issues here at home in Arkansas. Not Washington! Also, let's not forget she has been trained by one of the best to deceive.

I bet Chris Jones will show up and explain his ideas on all the issues here at home in Arkansas. Let's all wake up and see the writing on the wall and do the right thing in November.

WAYNE ROBBINS

Farmington

Friendly and inviting

I traveled to Utah to attend the Arkansas Razorback football game against the BYU Cougars. The Cougar fans are the most friendly, inviting, and nonjudgmental people I have ever met.

The area is also devoid of litter. I hope that they experience the same environment when they travel to Fayetteville next year.

If everyone followed their example, our world would be a better place.

BRAD CROMLEY

Little Rock

Democracy's demise

In the coming midterm election, Arkansans likely will return Republicans to all seats in Congress, all statewide offices, and large majorities in the state Legislature. I find that regrettable, but am also bothered by the content of the ads being run by Republican candidates. The ads suggest Republicans hold their fellow Arkansans in low regard.

In recent ads, I have heard about "Biden's inflation." Do Arkansans not know that inflation is general in the whole Western world and our rate is among the lower? Democrats are blamed for crime, while crime rates have come down since the Trump years and are higher in red states. (Murder rate data are fuzzy.) I have heard a promise not to defund the police, as if someone were proposing that. (Some right-wingers did propose defunding the FBI after the search of Mar-a-Lago.) There are promises to cut income taxes with no thought of how to replace the revenue.

It appears that Republicans all over the country are kept in office by the votes of people who have a poor grasp of issues. While these voters consistently vote against their own self-interest, this year they promise even more serious damage. The outcome of this election may well determine the fate of democracy in America.

All over the country, Republicans have nominated election deniers (Trump's Big Lie) who seem to be saying, based on absolutely no evidence, that any election they don't win is rigged. They are setting up mechanisms in several states that will allow them to report the outcomes they want, regardless of the count. If they succeed, democracy is done, and it is ill-informed voters like those in Arkansas who are going to enable its demise.

ROGER A. WEBB

Little Rock