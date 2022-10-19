Maker to invest $24.5M in facility

Owens Corning is further expanding its new Fort Smith manufacturing facility, investing $24.5 million in machinery and new construction expected to create 50 jobs.

The company began building a 550,000 square-foot plant on Planter Road adjacent to the company's existing Fort Smith facility in early 2021 where it will make fiberglass composite, insulation and roofing materials. At the time Owens Corning said it would invest more that $107 million on the new facility. It's expected to be completed in 2023.

"Expanding Owens Corning's nonwovens production in this highly advanced facility will help us better serve our customers' long-term growth. We are excited to add capacity in Fort Smith and create additional jobs in a community that we have been a part of for 37 years," Rachel Marcon, vice president and general manager of nonwovens, Owens Corning, said in a Tuesday statement.

The company began making products in Fort Smith in 1985. The plant makes nonwoven products like fiberglass mat used in roofing. Once the new facility is completed, the existing plant will shut down and the workers will transfer to the new location. The Fort Smith operation currently employs 93 workers, a company spokesman said Tuesday.

"These jobs will go a long way in changing lives in an area that has been known for its manufacturing community for more than half a century," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.

According to the company's 2021 annual report, the Fort Smith location is one of 28 plants worldwide in Owens Corning's composites segment. Toledo, Ohio-based Owens Corning employs 20,000 in 33 countries and was founded in 1938. It posed 2021 revenue of $8.5 billion.

In addition to the Owens Corning expansion, Fort Smith has seen other manufacturers invest locally recently

In September 2021, Mars Petcare said it will invest $120 million at its Fort Smith plant, adding 140 new full-time jobs. That news came after the company said it would invest $145 adding two production lines. The projects are expected to be completed in 2023.

In January 2021, Jonesboro-based Hytrol Conveyor Co. said it will invest $20 million in a new Fort Smith facility expected to add 250 jobs over five years, and in September the company said it wants to add 100 more jobs at the site.

"This expansion is a perfect example of the partnership between the Arkansas Department of Commerce, Fort Smith Regional Chamber and the City of Fort Smith and how we work together toward one unified goal." Tim Allen, president and chief executive officer of the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce said in a statement. "I truly appreciate Owens Corning and their continued commitment and investment in our community."

According to a spokesman for the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, Owens Corning's new project qualified for two state incentive packages, the Tax Back Program and seven years of the Create Rebate Program.

Shares of Owens Corning closed at $86.60, up $4.17 or 5% in trading Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares have traded as low as $72.97 and as high as $101.12 over the past year.