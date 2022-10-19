Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Core Values Public Notices Sports Opinion Newsletters Puzzles Obits Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Man, 19, surrenders in fatal shooting

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 3:43 a.m.

A teenager faces a murder charge connected to a homicide last week after he turned himself in to Little Rock police on Tuesday, according to a tweet from the department.

Joshua Thomas, 19, of Little Rock, surrendered to detectives Tuesday and was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree battery in the killing of Barry Campbell, 34, and the wounding of Frederick Jordan, 65, both of Little Rock.

Police found the two shot at 4423 W. 12th St. shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 12.

Authorities had not previously named Thomas as a suspect in the slaying. He was held in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday night, an online inmate roster showed. No bond was listed.

Print Headline: Man, 19, surrenders in fatal shooting

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT