Man, 19, surrenders in fatal shooting

A teenager faces a murder charge connected to a homicide last week after he turned himself in to Little Rock police on Tuesday, according to a tweet from the department.

Joshua Thomas, 19, of Little Rock, surrendered to detectives Tuesday and was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree battery in the killing of Barry Campbell, 34, and the wounding of Frederick Jordan, 65, both of Little Rock.

Police found the two shot at 4423 W. 12th St. shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 12.

Authorities had not previously named Thomas as a suspect in the slaying. He was held in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday night, an online inmate roster showed. No bond was listed.