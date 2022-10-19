Man seized after shots fatal to two

A man was arrested Tuesday in the fatal shooting of a man in Little Rock and a woman in Benton after bringing his daughter, who had also been shot, to a Little Rock hospital, police said.

Demontra Hatfield, 39, of Benton faces a capital murder charge in the death of Larry Foster, 61, of Benton and a first-degree murder charge in the death of Krystle Wilder, 28, of Benton, police said.

Little Rock police said in a news release they found Foster unresponsive after going to the 12800 block of the Interstate 30 frontage road in southwest Little Rock in response to a report at 8:24 p.m. Monday of a "subject down."

Medical aid was rendered, but Foster was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

While officers were at the scene, they were alerted that Hatfield was at Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock with his daughter, who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the release.

The girl was treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said. They said detectives took Hatfield to the Police Department's Major Crimes Division for questioning.

At about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, police in Benton went to the Country Oaks Apartments after learning that a minor with a gunshot wound had been brought to a Little Rock hospital, the Benton Police Department said in a news release.

Benton and Little Rock police determined Hatfield had fatally shot Wilder at their apartment during a disturbance and then fled the scene with the minor and Wilder's body, Benton police said.

Benton police spokeswoman Krista Petty said in a text message to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that due to the investigation being ongoing, police could not say who shot Hatfield's daughter.

Hatfield faces charges from Little Rock police of capital murder, first-degree domestic battery, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, possession of a firearm by certain persons and endangering the welfare of a minor.

From Benton police, he faces charges of first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, possession of a firearm by certain persons, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Hatfield was being held without bond in the Pulaski County jail on Tuesday evening.

Information for this article was contributed by Grant Lancaster of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.