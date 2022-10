A man with ties to North Little Rock and Brinkley is wanted in the death of a man in Jonesboro earlier this month, police said Tuesday.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Dennis Williams, 28, in the death of Larry Jones, 43, the Jonesboro Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Jones was found dead Oct. 3 after officers received a report of a shooting at 1727 Irby St.