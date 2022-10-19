Mayor updates council on current city projects

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington gave updates on several city projects that have been in development for a number of months. With a short agenda and no public speakers during the City Council meeting held on Monday.Washington briefed the council members about the Opportunity House, Southeast Housing Development Project, Vacant Property Registration Consultant, Detective Kevin D. Collins Conference Center, Hotel Public Facilities Board, Harbor Oaks and the Civic Center Complex.

"The renovation bids based on the redesign plans for the First Ward building were received on Thursday," said Washington, who noted that only two general contractors submitted bids. "The bid proposals cover cost estimates for the kitchen, restroom renovations, and building code issues." According to Washington, the bid proposals are still higher than initially anticipated, so value engineering will be completed to align the renovation closer to the project budget.

Additionally, Washington said the city attorney's office is in the process of drafting a contract between DePaul USA and the City of Pine Bluff.

"This agreement will outline the terms, expectations, and conditions of DePaul USA as shelter operator for Opportunity House," said Washington. "The final draft of the contract will be presented to Development & Planning for review when completed by the city attorney's office."

Asbestos abatement was completed Oct. 7 at the former Southeast Middle School, which will be demolished in preparation for a housing development.

"The city is working to finalize a demolition contract for the property that will be presented to the City Council for review," said Washington, who added that demolition is expected to begin in January.

The city also advertised a request for qualifications for a company to develop the property, and according to Washington, there was one eligible response on Oct. 11 from SE Clark and Associates.

"Representatives of SE Clark and representatives of the Pine Bluff Housing Authority, with whom SE Clark intends to partner in developing this site, have therefore begun collaborating with the city on planning the future development," said Washington. "This includes the city attorney's office working on a development agreement between the city, SE Clark, and the PBHA that will be presented to the City Council for review. The development team is working on site plans that will also be presented to the City Council for review."

Karla Williams, code enforcement director, is in the process of developing a strategic plan of action to establish the framework for services to be provided by Code Performance consultants who have a contract with the city.

"Code Performance consultants will work with code enforcement to assist in writing the end-to-end procedures for the [Vacant Property Registration] program, training staff and assisting with the overall implementation of the program," said Washington.

Reflecting back on the Detective Kevin D. Collins memorial and renaming ceremony on Oct. 5, Washington said the memorial service was well attended by the Collins family, community members and City of Pine Bluff staff including the fire and police department.

"The program comprised of key speakers from Chief Richardson to Sargent Sabrina Washington, who both offered moving tributes," said Washington. "The memorial service concluded with a ceremony officially renaming the former library building to the Detective Kevin D. Collins Conference Center."

Washington said the Hotel Public Facilities Board is meeting on a regular basis with the P3 Group, along with other key stakeholders, to discuss the financial structure and development of the convention center hotel.

"The Marriott franchise application along with the franchise fee of $90,000 has already been paid and submitted to Marriott for review and approval," said Washington. "The Marriott Franchise Application Committee is meeting on November 14 to review the franchise application as has been submitted on behalf of the Hotel Public Facilities Board."

Recently it was identified that the Civic Center Complex had been on the National Register of Historic Places since 2005. Washington, who was recently made aware of that fact, said the complex is eligible for competitive grant funding that provides financial assistance supporting historic preservation.

"Our office has identified one competitive grant which we are pursuing," said Washington, who added that the grant is the Historic Preservation Restoration Grant, which provides funding from $10,000 to $80,000 for the restoration of historic properties. "Tiffany Copeland, our grant writer, is in process of preparing to submit the letter of intent which is due on November 15 and then will begin preparing to complete the grant application which is due on or before March 15, 2023."

Comparing the 2022 homecoming to years past, Washington said this homecoming was one of the safest homecomings, thanks to Pine Bluff Chief of Police Denise Richardson and her staff. Washington said the Police Department provided additional security that ensured safety.

Two people were shot in the vicinity of a downtown block party that took place on the Saturday night of homecoming. The injuries were said to be non-life threatening. Last year, several people were shot and two were killed.

The city also played a part in homecoming festivities by providing bus transportation for the M4 band students to Full Counsel Ministries on Oct. 2 for the UAPB Day celebration and provided golf carts for use by UAPB staff on homecoming day.

In other city business, the City Council passed an ordinance adopting a Peer Support Program for the Pine Bluff Police Department. The Peer Support Program will provide an in-house resource for employees, retired employees and their family members in managing both professional and personal crises.

The Peer Support Team would support personnel and other agencies and city departments. The team may also be used to support the community in critical incidents such as school shootings and natural disasters.

Richardson will be responsible for the selection of the Peer Support Team.

Also approved by the City Council was a resolution authorizing the Police Department to contract with CI Technologies to use its IARPRO and Blue Team Professional Software and Services.

The software will help the department in the performance of its law enforcement functions. The initial cost is $15,600, with annual training and maintenance provided by the company for an additional cost not to exceed $3,000 a year.