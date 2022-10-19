Migrants found on American territory

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Federal authorities announced Tuesday that they were trying to rescue more than 100 migrants stranded on an uninhabited island near Puerto Rico during a human smuggling operation.

The nationality of the migrants awaiting help on Mona Island wasn't immediately known, although officials believe the majority are Haitian, said Jeffrey Quinones, spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Puerto Rico.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone in their group drowned before authorities were notified of the situation. Quinones said authorities are still interviewing the migrants.

In the group are 60 women, 38 men and five children ranging in age from 5 to 13 years old, according to Anais Rodriguez, secretary of Puerto Rico's Natural Resources Department. She noted that three of the women are pregnant.

Mona Island has long been a dropping off point for human smugglers promising to ferry Haitian and Dominican migrants to the U.S. territory aboard rickety boats. Dozens have died in recent months attempting to flee their countries.

In late July, authorities rescued 68 Haitian migrants dropped off in waters surrounding Mona Island. At least five others drowned.

From October 2021 to March, 571 Haitians and 252 people from the Dominican Republic were detained in waters around Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Of the Haitians, 348 landed on Puerto Rico's uninhabited Mona Island and were rescued.

The migrants are taken to Puerto Rico for processing, where some request asylum given the increasingly chaotic situation in Haiti, where fuel and water supplies are dwindling as a powerful gang blocks access to a key fuel terminal and cholera spreads. Haitian leaders have requested the immediate deployment of foreign troops.