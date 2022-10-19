• Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $84.5 million to Girl Scouts of the USA and 29 of its local branches, it was announced Tuesday. "Her support of our organization means honestly just as much as the donation," said Chief Executive Officer Sofia Chang. It's the largest donation the Girl Scouts, founded in 1912, have ever received from an individual, she said. The money will help the organization recover from the pandemic, which drove down membership. The Girl Scouts plan to support volunteers and staff, make camp properties more resistant to climate change, improve science and technology education for members, and develop diversity and inclusion programming to make their troops more accessible. Scott rarely communicates about her giving, which has totaled about $12 billion since 2019. She's donated large, unrestricted grants to many different kinds of organizations, though her gifts have had a special focus on racial equity. Scott also made a $275 million gift to the Planned Parenthood Federation of America and its affiliates this year. In September, Scott filed for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett. Her fortune comes largely from her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Girl Scout membership fell dramatically during the pandemic, from about 1.4 million in 2019-20 to just over 1 million in 2021-22. Chang acknowledged the drop but made the case that the organization's programs consistently help girls build confidence and tackle problems in their communities. "Our traditional way of supporting girls was really upended during the pandemic as troops couldn't really meet in person," Chang said. "So to build back stronger than we ever had before, we're really listening to our Girl Scouts, listening to their families and to our volunteers to really ensure that what comes next for us is truly [staggering] in this moment."

• Barbara Kingsolver's "Demon Copperhead," a modern retelling of Charles Dickens' "David Copperfield," is Oprah Winfrey's new book club choice. As Kingsolver's 560-page novel was released Tuesday, Winfrey called it "the kind of epic you want to read this fall." The story is set in the mountains of southern Appalachia and follows the life of a boy born to a single, teenage mother as he endures everything from foster care to drug addiction. "Getting that call from Oprah is the highest literary prize on the planet, if you ask me," Kingsolver said. "Not just because of the powerful way she connects books and readers, but because of the reader she is, herself. I could barely hold it together when she described my own book to me on the phone -- her appreciation of the craft, the empathy, and how it touched her personally." Kingsolver, 67, for years has lived on a farm in Appalachia, and she's long blended narrative drama and social commentary. Her novel "The Poisonwood Bible" was a Winfrey selection in 2000, and her honors include a National Humanities Medal and the Dayton Literary Peace Prize.