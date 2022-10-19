New LA council leader sworn in amid protests

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles City Council installed a new president Tuesday after a chanting crowd of protesters called for halting the vote until two councilmen resign for their part in a 2021 meeting laced with crude, racist comments.

Councilman Paul Krekorian, the unanimous choice of the 10 Council members who attended a virtual meeting, the minimum necessary for a quorum to conduct business, said it was time for the city to begin to bridge gaps and restore trust in government.

He noted that Los Angeles faces "one of the most challenging times a city has ever faced."

The Council also took preliminary steps that could reshape the way government operates in the nation's second most-populous city. One proposal will explore expanding the number of Council seats, now set at 15. A second would overhaul the way the city redistricts, which played into the furor over the private meeting.

The protest of about 50 people took place outside a door of City Hall, though the Council was meeting virtually with only the acting president and staff inside the chambers. Police pushed back protesters who retreated across the street without incident.

The Council has been in upheaval for the past week after an explosive recording was leaked of a private meeting in which then-Council President Nury Martinez made crude and racist remarks, and Councilmen Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo didn't object or joined in the offensive banter.

Martinez has since stepped down but de Leon and Cedillo have so far resisted widespread calls for their resignations, including from President Joe Biden.

De Leon and Cedillo did not attend the virtual meeting.