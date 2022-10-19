



HS Corvette weekend parade to affect traffic

Expect traffic interruptions on Friday for the 23rd Annual Hot Springs Corvette Weekend.

The parking area under the Regions skybridge at 302 Malvern Ave. will be closed from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday for the event.

There will be traffic interruptions from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Friday for the parade which will start on Convention Boulevard and proceed along Laurel Street, Malvern Avenue, Spring Street, Central Avenue, Whittington Avenue, West Mountain Drive back to Whittington and then to Park Avenue, Gorge Road, East Grand Avenue to the King Expressway and back to Malvern ending at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

Civil Service Commission to meet today at HSFD

The Hot Springs Civil Service Commission will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 4 p.m. today at the Hot Springs Fire Department, 310 Broadway St.

HD Commission meeting canceled

The Hot Springs Historic District Commission will not hold its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday due to a light agenda.

The next meeting is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 17 at City Hall, 133 Convention Blvd.

GC Law Library board to meet

The Garland County Law Library will have a board meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday at the library, 534 Ouachita Ave., Suite 1.



