Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bentonville

• Colton Dunnagan, 32, of 3406 Glen Road in Bentonville, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Dunnagan was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Gentry

• Randall Becker, 30, of 12479 Pioneer Lane in Gentry, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member and domestic battering. Becker was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Lisa Freeman, 57, of 2005 Ridge St. in Gentry, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Freeman was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Joe Dickhut, 73, of 911 W. Linden St. in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Dickhut was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.