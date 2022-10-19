Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

Stackhouse signs extension

Vanderbilt has signed Jerry Stackhouse to an extension as he enters his fourth season as the Commodores' head coach. Athletic Director Candice Lee announced the extension Tuesday, crediting how the program has gone in the right direction in Stackhouse's first three seasons. The SEC only private university did not announce any specifics of the extension. "Committing to and investing in him as the leader is an important part of building the championship caliber program that we all want and expect here at Vanderbilt," Lee said in a statement. "I value the contributions Jerry and his program have made to our community and campus, and I am excited about our future." The two-time NBA All-Star and 18-year NBA veteran took over a program in 2019 that had just gone went winless in the SEC. Stackhouse had been an assistant coach with the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies and spent two years coaching the Toronto Raptors' G League team, winning the 2016 championship. "Stability and commitment are concepts in college athletics that are hard to come by these days," Stackhouse said. "I feel very fortunate to be at Vanderbilt, where stability and commitment are part of our culture from Chancellor [Daniel] Diermeier to Dr. Lee on down."

BASEBALL

Tatis has follow-up surgery

Suspended Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had a follow-up surgery on his left wrist and should be recovered from that and recent shoulder surgery by spring training, the team said. Tatis is currently serving an 80-game suspension from MLB after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. He had surgery last week to removed the screws that were placed in his wrist during surgery in mid-March and replace them with a central screw. Tatis broke his wrist in an offseason motorcycle accident in his native Dominican Republic. The team didn't realize the severity of the injury until he reported to spring training. Tatis was on the cusp of returning from the wrist injury when he was suspended on Aug. 12.

FOOTBALL

Ravens to sign DeSean Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens are signing veteran receiver DeSean Jackson to their practice squad, agent Drew Rosenhaus said Tuesday. The 35-year-old Jackson hasn't played this season. He caught 20 passes for 454 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2021 with the Rams and Raiders. Jackson has had five 1,000-yard receiving seasons, the most recent in 2016 when he was with Washington. He joins a Baltimore team that could use help at wide receiver. The Ravens traded Marquise Brown in the offseason, and 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman has missed time recently with a foot injury. Devin Duvernay has played well, but he only had one reception in a loss to the New York Giants last weekend. In that game, Lamar Jackson completed 17 passes, and only five of them were to wide receivers.

Wilson strains hamstring

Russell Wilson is day to day with a strained hamstring. A week after getting treatment for an injury near his throwing shoulder, the Denver Broncos quarterback said he tweaked a hamstring during the fourth quarter of Monday night's 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. "I kind of scrambled and moved around on one, had to throw it away. It got me pretty good in the fourth quarter. Just tried to play through it and all that," Wilson said. "I felt good moving around, running around and throwing it and everything else, especially early on, and then that happened, so that was a little unfortunate. But, you know, trying to find a way to win the game." Coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed that Wilson went for an MRI on Monday, but he demurred when asked what the test showed. "We're still looking at it, evaluating it, getting a feel for it," Hackett said. When they host the New York Jets (4-2) on Sunday, the Broncos might have to turn to backup Brett Rypien, whose only career start was a 37-28 victory over the Jets at the Meadowlands in 2020, or longtime reserve QB Josh Johnson, who has started nine times in his 11-year professional career and is on the team's practice squad.