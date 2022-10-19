Organic grocery store developers get Rogers Planning Commission approval for another rezoning

ROGERS -- The developers of an organic grocery store, shopping center and apartment space near the corner of Promenade Boulevard and New Hope Road got conceptual approval from the Planning Commission on Tuesday night.

Commissioners unanimously approved a rezoning of an 8.67-acre empty lot off Promenade Boulevard, east of Home Depot and between Seminole Drive and Seneca Road. Mark Myers, Jorge Andrade and Derek Burnett were absent.

The request will move to the City Council for consideration. The rezoning would change the property from the highway commercial zoning district to the uptown commercial mixed use zoning district.

Atlanta, Ga.-based firm SJC Ventures is planning the development. SJC's only project in Arkansas so far has been the Whole Foods Market in Fayetteville, according to its website.

Earlier this year, the city approved a separate rezoning for the development for 12.25 acres at 1750 and 1800 S. Osage Springs Drive, northwest of the intersection of Promenade and New Hope.

In a Tuesday email to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, a representative of SJC Ventures said the mixed-use development will be centered around an organic grocery store. The project's estimated opening is in late 2024, according to the representative.

The grocery-anchored shopping center will include 350 apartments and 80,498 square feet of retail space -- a 37,009-square-foot grocery store and four shop buildings totaling 43,489 square feet -- according to plans by SJC Ventures.

The representative declined to comment on the specific plans for the property east of Home Depot.

Before any construction begins on the project, a large-scale development plan will have to be approved by the city.

SJC Ventures has developed more than 60 retail, mixed-use, multifamily and office projects across 10 states. Many of the firm's current and active projects include Whole Foods Markets and a few have included Target and Wegmans, according to its website.

The only Whole Foods stores in the state are in Fayetteville and Little Rock, according to the company's website.