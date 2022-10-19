100 years ago

Oct. 19, 1922

• The matter of whether women workers in Little Rock are receiving living wages will be considered at a meeting of the Industrial Welfare Commission. ... T. A. Wilson, state labor commissioner, yesterday said that a hearing for this purpose has been considered for some time, but had been delayed because of inability of some of the members of the commission to be present. The present minimum wage is $9 a week for women in unskilled employment, and several petitions have been received protesting that this is too low.

50 years ago

Oct. 19, 1972

• The $200,000 in "gambling paraphernalia" seized Friday night by the FBI in raids on 11 businesses consisted of 165 pinball machines ... Affidavits, sworn to by FBI agent Edward F. McFadden, said that a year long investigation by him and other agents had produced evidence that pinball machine companies and their customers, mostly bars and pool halls, were paying off pinball players for high scores. The affidavits said that such a practice would be in violation of the federal Organized Crime Control Act of 1970.

25 years ago

Oct. 19, 1997

• Woo, Pig! Does the Internet have just about everything or what? Now you can download an audio version of your favorite piece of Razorback mania, the Hog Call, in three versions: short, long and longer. It's all on Hogwired, the new home page of the Arkansas Razorbacks, the men's athletic department at the University of Arkansas. Whenever you need a Razorback fix in the middle of your workday, just click on the "traditions" button on the Hogwired page to find the Hog call, get your workmates on their feet and call those Hogs. This Web site even comes with official instructions: the "woooo" part should last eight seconds, start with hands at knee level, and be sure to wiggle those fingers when you raise your hands over your head. If that's not enough, you can also download the Arkansas fight song in audio and video formats.

10 years ago

Oct. 19, 2012

FORT SMITH -- Investors from Hot Springs are buying about 105 acres in the Chaffee Crossing development east of Fort Smith with plans to build a major shopping center, according to a Hot Springs real estate agent and Chaffee Crossing officials. The retail center would be in Barling. One important issue is whether voters in the town, population about 4,649, approve alcohol sales in the Nov. 6 general election. ... The larger shopping center, if built, could employ up to 700 people at department stores, restaurants, motels and apartments, said Darrell Allison of Diamondhead Realty in Hot Springs, a real estate agent working with investors and a Dallas developer. ... The proposed shopping center would be the biggest commercial project so far at Chaffee Crossing, which has been one of Arkansas' busiest development spots in recent years.