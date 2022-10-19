Paragould police look into incidents

Law enforcement officers in Paragould on Tuesday responded to three violent incidents, thought to be unrelated, that left two people dead and three more, one of them a police officer, injured by gunfire, according to a Facebook post from the city Police Department.

One of the incidents was a shootout between police and a man who opened fire at them, another was a domestic disturbance resulting in a fatal stabbing, and the third was an armed robbery where one person was shot, according to the post.

The first incident occurred after officers arrived at a home in the 100 block of South Rockingchair Road around 7:14 a.m. after getting a report of an unwanted person on the property.

A man started shooting at officers shortly after they made contact, and police returned fire. One officer and a resident at the address were struck by gunfire, and police later found the gunman dead. The Facebook post did not specify who killed him.

The injured officer was being treated at a Memphis hospital Tuesday for injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening. No information was given about the condition of the resident who was shot.

Authorities did not identify the officer, the suspect, or the other person wounded. The post stated that the officers involved would be identified "at the appropriate time."

In line with Paragould Police Department policy, the Arkansas State Police will lead an investigation into the officers' use of force to determine whether their actions were legal.

The Greene County Tech Middle School and Junior High campuses were temporarily placed on "soft lockdown" because of the nearby shooting, according to posts on the school district's website.

Around 7:20 a.m, just six minutes after the shootout on Rockingchair Road, members of Paragould Emergency Services got a 911 call about a domestic disturbance at a home in the 200 block of North 181/2 Avenue.

That address is on the other side of town from the shooting -- roughly five miles away.

Because all Paragould officers were responding to the shooting, Greene County sheriff's deputies responded, finding a man inside the home with fatal knife wounds.

Paragould police detectives arrived at the scene and began an investigation. The victim was not identified, no suspect was named and no details were given of the confrontation that led to the stabbing.

Police responded to the third incident after receiving a report of a shooting around 12:28 p.m. in the 400 block of North Fifth Street.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound in his upper torso, the Facebook post says. He was airlifted to a Memphis hospital for treatment. His condition was not given in the post, which said the shooting stemmed from an attempted armed robbery.