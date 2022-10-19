PB Zebra managers integral to team

Jatwan Wells, Alyndria Stinson and Jada Barron have their alarms set between 3:30 and 4 a.m.

Yes, a.m. That's so they don't miss sunrise football practice with the Pine Bluff High School Zebras. The three don't play ball, but they are an integral part of the team. They are managers.

Some people may think these are just kids standing on the sidelines but they are much more. They make sure the players stay hydrated, get needed attention and record their practices for review later.

"When we say a team, we mean a team," Williams said. "Our managers have to do all the things that help us and that doesn't show up in the stat sheets on Saturday mornings, from organizing clothes to videoing practice at 6 a.m. If you don't have good managers, it's hard to keep running as smooth as we have been."

The Zebras (5-2; 4-2, 5A-Central) won their game last Friday, 32-16, against new cross-town rival, the White Hall Bulldogs (2-3; 3-4). The Zebras play their last home game in Jordan Stadium Friday night at 7 p.m. against the Morrilton Devil Dogs.

Wells, Stinson and Barron said they are better students for being part of Williams' team this year.

Williams, a Pine Bluff native who returned last summer to coach the Zebras into a new era, isn't just about his team winning. He is also about shaping and redirecting students' lives with his "character curriculum" and guest speakers focused on being a better, positive person.

As a water manger, Wells said his life has changed completely.

"It helps me stay out of trouble," Wells, a junior, said. "I was getting in some last year. I feel like I am part of the team and they think I am and that's important. I'm always by their side with water. The team counts on us, and Coach Williams, what he tells the team, applies to us also."

Wells saw Williams at the gas station last summer. He thought to himself, 'Is that the new coach?' It was.

"That's when I hit him up," Wells said. "I'm glad I did. I never had a dad and he's another dad to me."

Wells and Barron are water managers. They make sure that the players stay hydrated to avoid leg cramps. It may sound like a simple task but it's not. Filling up water bottles, keeping an eye on players to know when they need water, running from one end of the field to the other and dealing with attitudes and moods are all in a day's -- or a Friday night's -- work.

"It's a true honor to be part of this team," Barron, who also doubles on Friday night as a member of the marching band, said. "It gets hectic, and sometimes we bump heads, and the boys get mad and discouraged. You start to learn the moods depending on the game. But we tell them to lock in and focus. You have to stay in game mode."

Stinson, a sophomore, is the team's video and film manager. She has to make sure every practice and game are recorded. Her duties include a keen focus and continuous alertness.

"I had to learn a lot about football," Stinson said. "I knew the terminology, but I've had to learn a lot more about plays and timing. There's a lot of stuff to figure out like running plays and learn the players. Doing this for the team will help me get a scholarship."

Stinson wants to study psychology, videography and business. Wells said he plans to get his CDL license and design a clothing brand for "big guys like me because there's not a lot of clothes for someone like me."

Wells also may join the Natural Guard, which is also something Barron is investigating because she would get a free college education and military training. Ultimately, Barron, who is also considering attending Southeast Arkansas College before transferring to a historically black college, would like to be an English teacher who travels to teach.

Barron said being a manager and football lessons are preparing her, Stinson and Wells for life outside high school.

"We have to make sure we are on time every day," she said. "We don't get treated any differently than the players. We handle our business and we know our job is first before anything else. We know education comes first, and whether football or grades, If you stay ready, you don't have to get ready,"

Ronnieus Thompson, PBHS's interim superintendent, likes seeing as many students involved in activities as possible especially sports managers.

"The mangers play an intricate role on the team," Thompson said. "They also motivate the team and are critical to the success of the team. They are dependable and hardworking. I am proud of the mangers and I would like them to know the 'greatest' serve others."