Gunfire kills dog in shots at garage

Little Rock police were investigating a shooting incident from Friday afternoon that left a dog dead.

Officers met with Jose Perez and Terri Perez, whose garage had been struck by a bullet, at 8400 Baseline Road. The two said they had received “vague” threats from previous tenants.

Police searched the property and found a projectile inside the Perezes’ shop. The search also revealed that their dog, which was in a cage behind the shop, had been struck and killed by gunfire.

Police took the projectile for evidence.

Woman attacked at intersection

Little Rock police responded to the Shell Station at 10101 Interstate 30 just after midnight Sunday after a woman reported being assaulted by an unknown man.

Officers said the victim had visible injuries to her face and both arms and was bleeding in multiple places.

The woman, 40, stated that she believed her ribs were broken, but declined treatment, adding that “she just wanted to do the report and go home.” According to the report, the woman’s husband arrived and said he would follow her home and try to convince her to go to the hospital.

The report says she had been stopped at a stoplight with her windows down when an unknown man approached the vehicle, punched her in the face, opened her door and shoved her into the passenger seat.

She told officers she kept her head down to keep him from hitting her, then decided to “take action.” The woman grabbed the steering wheel — pulling the vehicle into a parking lot — before hitting the horn as much as she could and yelling.

Two vehicles pulled into the parking lot behind her vehicle . Her attacker walked away from the vehicle after two strangers intervened.



