Police: Man arrested after Jonesboro shooting near Nettleton schools

A suspect has been arrested in the shooting of a man in the 2400 block of Court Street, Jonesboro police said Wednesday morning.

The Jonesboro Police Department posted on its Facebook page around 10:45 a.m. that a man had been shot and transported to a local hospital.

The 23-year-old man is in stable condition as of Wednesday afternoon, said Sally Smith, a spokesperson for the Jonesboro police.

The department announced on Facebook around 11:20 a.m. that the suspect had been arrested on High Street.

Smith said Michael McCline, 20, was arrested as a suspect in the shooting.

Nettleton high school and junior high were placed on lockdown due to proximity to the incident, Smith said.

“Attention NPS Families, we are taking precautions due to an incident occurring off our school campuses this morning. There is no current threat, and lockdowns are in place at the High School, Junior High, and STEAM,” Nettleton Public Schools said on Facebook before 11 a.m.

“It was only because of the incident’s proximity, there was no reason to believe that the suspect was going to head toward the schools,” Smith said.

Police said the lockdown for the schools was lifted around 11:20 a.m.