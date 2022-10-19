Prep VB Lady Purple’Dog seniors seeing time tick away

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville might not have been at its best Tuesday night but the Lady Purple Bulldogs was good enough to wrap up a 6A-West Conference title with a 25-19, 25-17, 25-19 win over Springdale Har-Ber at Bulldog Arena.

The Lady Bulldogs, ranked fifth nationally by Max Preps never trailed Har-Ber was tied only once.

Fayetteville coach Jessica Phelan said this group of seniors did something even last year's group failed to accomplish despite winning a state title. And that's win a conference title.

Fayetteville coach Jessica Phelan wants these seniors especially to focus on next week's final match for them in Bulldog Arena.

"We have one more game in Bulldog Arena," Phelan said. "You have to cherish those moments. I think they can feel it ticking down.

"I think we had areas we did better at than others. We've had nights where we've passed the ball better, served the ball better, but a lotta that Har-Ber was sending some tough serves over. I thought we did good in other areas.

"Happy for the kids. Conference champions was a goal they had. For all of their accomplishments last year, they weren't conference champions."

Brook Rockwell led the attack with 13 kills, while Maddie LaFata added nine for Fayetteville (23-2, 15-0). Kennedy Phelan dished out 28 assists and added eight digs. Ashley Ruff added a team-high eights and chipped in three aces.

Galatia Andrew finished with a match-high 23 digs for Har-Ber (16-15, 10-5), while Brooklyn Ware led the attack with seven kills with just one error.

Har-Ber coach Cassie Loyd wasn't particularly pleased with her group overall despite playing without two starters and a role player because of illness, injury and suspension.

"We were in a sticky situation missing two starters and we had one role play who was out," Loyd said. "But that's not an excuse for us not to perform and play hard," Loyd said. "And that's one goal that we set was to play consistently hard and be better teammates throughout the match. We feel like we fell short of that tonight. Obviously, Fayetteville's a great volleyball team but I do feel like on our side of the net, we could have had a little bit more passion and been better teammates."

Bentonville 3, Rogers Heritage 0

Maddie Lee and Reagan Tunnell finished with eight kills each to lead the Lady Tigers to a 25-12, 25-18, 25-10 win over the Lady War Eagles.

Glorida Cranney dished out 16 assists, while Reagan Jacobs served up five aces. Tori Ottter chipped in seven kills and four aces for Bentonville.

Bentonville West 3, Fort Smith Northside 2

Ana Bastos registered a double-double with 15 kills and 26 digs to go with two aces to help the Lady Wolverines claimed a tough 21-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-9 win over the Lady Bears.

Trinity Luckett finished with a team-high 21 and Riley Richardson added 13. Setter Nandhini Praveen registered a double-double with 57 assists and 18 digs to go with 2 aces.

Fort Smith Southside 3, Springdale 0

Lydia Pitts and Gabi DuPree finished with nine kills each to help the Lady Mavericks to 25-6, 25-17, 25-12 win.

Pitts added two blocks, while Tinsley Freeman contributed nine digs.

Van Buren 3, Siloam Springs 0

Van Buren enjoyed a balanced offense in a 25-14, 25-15, 25-19 sweep at Siloam Springs.

Freshman Aubrie McGhee led the Lady Pointers (14-7, 10-3 5A-West) with 12 kills, while senior Brianna Ball had 10 kills, sophomore Avary Smith eight kills and sophomore Danielle McKown six kills.

Lillian Wilkie and Jetta Broquard each had four kills for the Lady Panthers (7-18, 1-12), while Trinity Collette had 14 digs and Cressa Soucie 11 assists.

-- Graham Thomas