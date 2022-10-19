Rape case ends with 15-year prison sentence for Rogers man

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for raping a girl.

Paul Scott Minarik, 50, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, hindering apprehension or prosecution and possession of firearms by certain persons.

A 18-year-old woman reported to Rogers police in June 2021 Minarik sexually abused her 40 to 50 times when she was 16 years old, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The woman read a victim impact statement in court in which she told Minarik, who stood a short distance from her, that she finally saw through the manipulation and grooming.

"The pain was numbed to an extent in the moment by lies and forced secrecy, but came crashing like a boulder the moment I finally was able to speak to anyone about it, and I've been trying to recover from that avalanche still to today," she said.

"Now, the moments I don't feel pain or cry are the ones where I'm either too distracted by life and work or ones I can push back far enough in my brain to almost forget."

The hindering charge relates to another case. Minarik was accused of harboring or concealing another person who was wanted by police in a rape case.

The firearm charge relates to Minarik possessing a Bersa .380 firearm after being convicted in 2008 of felony theft of property, according to court documents.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green sentenced Minarik to 15 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.