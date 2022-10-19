Razorbacks handle high elevations of Utah

Cleaning out the Arkansas-BYU notebook:

The Razorbacks had several exciting plays, including touchdowns, but the most impressive series of the game was their final one when they took 16 plays to drive 73 yards and take more than 10 minutes off the clock.

The drive stalled at the 1, but it put the win in the record book.

As for the concern for the Hogs playing at an elevation of 4,500, tight end Trey Knox was on The Zone on KABZ-FM, The Buzz, on Tuesday. He admitted he felt it, especially on long plays, and he was sure some teammates did, too, but they fought through it and stayed together as a team.

Sam Pittman-coached teams always seem to stick together through the losses and the wins.

He warned his team all week about staying hydrated because at high elevations it is dry, and perspiration will dry almost immediately, so you don't always know you are dehydrating.

It worked.

. . .

Over the course of a 45-year career, yours truly has not been to a great number of stadiums because programs in the SEC don't play nonconference road games.

With TV complaining of having to air a bunch of games against directional schools, the SEC encourages its members to play at least one FBS nonconference game.

That's how the home-and-home series with BYU came about.

Having never been to Provo, Utah, there was no way to know what to expect.

Well, first, it is a great environment with a stunning stadium view.

More importantly, people there and in Salt Lake City were helpful and friendly.

Not sure exactly how many Razorback fans made it to the game, but it was easily more than the allotment for visitors. There were patches of red all over the stadium, and they were easy to see because BYU had a white out.

The day before the game, it seemed like more than half of the people in the Red Iguana restaurant were wearing Razorback shirts. It was some of the best Mexican food ever eaten.

The mole sauce was amazing, and your trusty scribe doesn't like mole sauce.

. . .

Just out of curiosity, and because so many people ask why college football games take so long, it was researched, and the average Arkansas Razorback football game lasts 3 hours and 31 minutes.

Their shortest game this year was Missouri State at 3:18 and the longest was a tie between Alabama and Cincinnati at 3:40.

The easy answer as to why is because of so many TV timeouts that seem to last forever and can steal the momentum of a game in a heartbeat.

However, even with tons of TV commercials, the NFL runs an average of about three hours.

Maybe it is because reviews take so much longer in the college game, and there sure seems to be more of them now than ever.

Conference commissioners and athletic directors all over the country are concerned about game experiences, and they should be with declining attendance at most schools.

What they may want to consider is sitting in a football stadium for 31/2 hours, usually on metal bleachers, gets old in a hurry.

The odd thing is the Razorbacks run an offense that tries to control and shorten the game, but with reviews taking so long, so are their games.

. . .

A little more information on Hudson Clark. His dad Travis graduated from Conway High School, and his mom Susie from Southside Bee Branch.

His grandfather Ronnie was a long-time successful high school football coach, and his grandmother lives in Harrison.

Travis Clark is head of marketing for the Dallas Cowboys.

So it was not an accident that Clark, who starred at Dallas Highland Park, walked on for the Arkansas Razorbacks. It is in his blood.