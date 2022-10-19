Richardson, Cervantes find hot streaks





Ethan Richardson didn't allow the breezy conditions to affect him in his final tennis match of the season Tuesday.

He played it cool instead.

The junior from Jonesboro cranked up his intensity and play in the second set to knock off Bentonville West's Graham Hardin 6-4, 6-3 and win the High School Boys Overall championship on an unseasonably chilly afternoon at Burns Park in North Little Rock.

"It was a tough one, for sure," said Richardson, who finished off a dominant year undefeated. "Graham is such a great player, and it's always fun to play him. But I knew I had to come out and bring my best, especially in that second set."

Cassie Cervantes of Bentonville West delivered her best when she needed to in her thrilling final against Rogers Heritage's Stella de Vera. The senior notched the final three games in the deciding third set to walk away with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory and repeat as the girls champion.

The win also enabled Cervantes to gain a measure of retribution against de Vera, who beat her in the 6A-West Conference tournament title match 6-3, 6-3 on Sept. 30.

"Oh man, this is really, really big for me," Cervantes said. "The temperatures kind of affected me a little bit at first, but I think after I got warmed up, it was alright. Stella is such a great player, and I knew she was going to be tough."

In the boys doubles finals, Bentonville's Boyce Reed and Santiago Aquirre turned the tables on Fayetteville's Jacob Nordin and Spencer Holloway. After losing to the Bulldog standouts at the state tournament, the Tigers' duo roared back to win 6-3, 7-6.

On the girls side, Haas Hall Fayetteville's Leena Cashman and Naya Kessman beat Khushi Patil and Caroline Lasley of Little Rock Central 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in three sets to capture the championship.

Temperatures hovered in the 50s throughout most of the day, with noticeable wind gusts occasionally affecting some service games. But for both Richardson and Cervantes, none of that mattered once their matches heated up.

Cervantes finished third at last week's Class 6A state tournament but got the call to play in this year's overall field after state titleist Ella Coleman of Bentonville had to withdraw. Her departure meant that the Bentonville West star would get a chance to defend her crown, something she didn't exactly expect to happen.

"I was so excited when I found out that I'd be playing again," she said. "I was stoked really. Of course, it wasn't exactly the way I wanted to get in because I know Ella got injured. But I was definitely happy to get the chance to play in [overalls] again."

Despite losing in straight sets during their previous meeting, Cervantes ran out to a 5-2 lead in the opening frame and eventually held on to win it. But de Vera, behind her ripping forehands, rallied to take the second set.

Cervantes managed to open a 3-1 lead in the deciding third set, only to see de Vera storm back to tie it after winning the next two games.

"[Stella] played really, really amazing the last time," Cervantes explained. "She always does, actually. But I wanted to do a better job of being more consistent and hitting the ball to the middle of the court.





"I also wanted to focus more on the things that I could control. Like I couldn't control the wind or how good my opponent was playing. ... I just had to keep a positive attitude about it all, go out and just play the way I know how."

A forehand smash allowed Cervantes to go up 4-3 before she won the final two games when de Vera blasted shots into the net.

Richardson, too, was facing someone he knew quite a bit about. The two played for the state title at Rebsamen Tennis Center in Little Rock seven days ago, with Richardson pulling out a 7-6, 6-4 victory. But after taking the first set in the rematch, he was forced to up the ante moments later.

"He makes a lot of balls," Richardson said of Hardin, who had a 3-0 lead in the second set. "At the same time, he moves side to side a lot, attacks you and makes you work for it. When I got down, I knew I had to stay calm, though.

"I knew if I just got back into it, I could make it tough for him."

Richardson did so by not allowing Hardin to take another game. He tied the match at 3-3 by gaining a break, then broke again to lead 5-3 until closing things out on serve.

"I just had to keep my head straight," Richardson said. "To win it is awesome, and it's a great feeling because I love to represent Jonesboro."

More News

HIGH SCHOOL OVERALL STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT

Burns Park, North Little Rock

Tuesday’s matches

Boys Singles

Semifinals

Ethan Richardson, Jonesboro def. Keeton Dassinger, Episcopal Collegiate 7-5, 6-1

Graham Hardin, Bentonville West def. Ben Hollis, Hot Springs Lakeside 6-3, 6-2

Finals

Richardson def. Hardin 6-4, 6-3

Boys Doubles

Semifinals

Jacob Nordin/Spencer Holloway, Fayetteville def. Aiden Matthews/Justus Thurlby, Shiloh Christian 6-4, 6-2

Boyce Reed/Santiago Aquirre, Bentonville def. Greyson Cornelison/Barrett Tipton, Hot Springs Lakeside 6-1, 6-2

Finals

Reed/Aquirre def. Nordin/Holloway 6-3, 7-6

Girls Singles

Semifinals

Stella de Vera, Rogers Heritage def. Olha Los, Siloam Springs 6-2, 6-2

Cassie Cervantes, Bentonville West def. Zayla Ware, Joe T. Robinson 6-0, 6-4

Finals

Cervantes def. de Vera 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

Girls Doubles

Semifinals

Caroline Lasley/Khushi Patil, Little Rock Central def. Jaymie Angtuaco/Danna Homsi, Pulaski Academy 6-3, 6-2

Leena Cashman/Naya Kessman, Haas Hall Fayetteville def. Glennah Langford/Karya Kurichety, Bentonville 3-6, 7-6, 7-5

Finals

Cashman/Kessman def. Patil/Lasley 7-5, 4-6, 6-3









