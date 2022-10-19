Second day of transgender care trial features testimony by patients’ fathers

A second day of testimony Tuesday in a federal trial to decide the constitutionality of the state's first-in-the nation ban on health care for teens suffering from gender dysphoria included emotional testimony from the fathers of two of the teens at the center of the legal struggle between four families and the state of Arkansas.

Act 626 of 2021 -- the Save Adolescents From Experimentation Act -- was passed in April 2021 after both the state House and Senate voted by large margins to override a veto by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. On July 21, 2021, a week before the new law was to take effect, U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. issued a temporary injunction, barring the law from taking effect while the issue is being decided in court. In August, a three-judge panel with the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed Moody's ruling, prompting the Arkansas attorney general's office to request an en banc review by the full court.

The law -- authored by Republican Rep. Robin Lundstrum of Elm Springs and passed on primarily party line votes -- would prohibit doctors from providing care to transgender teens suffering from gender dysphoria and would prohibit doctors from referring such patients to other providers. Among other provisions, the law would also bar the use of any state funds or insurance coverage for gender-affirming health care for transgender people under 18 and would allow private insurers to refuse coverage of gender-affirming care for people of any age.

The ACLU has argued the law violates the constitutional rights of transgender teens, their parents and their health care providers.

Donnie Saxton of Vilonia, a single father of five, testified to the change in his 17-year-old son Parker since he began gender affirmation therapy, going from depressed and withdrawn to an enthusiastic teenager brimming with confidence. Saxton spoke in glowing terms about the change in his son.

"He's a cool kid," Saxton said. "He loves his choir, his friends, his art. He loves birthdays, so if you've got a birthday he's your man."

Saxton said when Parker came out as transgender, he did so through a letter he wrote to his dad, "a pretty heartfelt letter explaining his situation."

"It was a long letter but a good read and that was when he explained to me he didn't want to be referred to in the feminine and please acknowledge that," he said. "At that point a lot of things came clear, it explained a lot. It gave us a stepping off place."

Aaron Jennen of Fayetteville said his daughter, 17-year-old Sabrina, came out to him and his wife, Lacey, the day after her 15th birthday.

"A few weeks before her birthday she told us she had a surprise for us and to not look at our bank account," Jennen said. "It's not in Lacey's nature to not look at the bank account when someone tells us not to."

What they discovered, he said, was that Sabrina had bought a Pride flag, which he said intrigued both of them.

"We thought maybe she was going to come out to us as gay, we didn't know," he said. "The day after her birthday she just came to us and just said, 'Mom and Dad, I've got something I need to tell you. I'm trans."

Jennen said Sabrina told them she had always felt like something was different about her.

"At first, I was surprised," he said. "Sabrina never expressed any interest in playing with dolls or wearing feminine clothes or anything like that."

Jennen said his first concern was whether Sabrina really knew what it meant to be transgender or if it was a phase she was going through, but his overriding concern, he said, was for her safety.

"Society, especially this state we live in, there's not a lot of understanding around transgender identities," he said. "I was concerned about her coming into contact with people outside her circle of safety, what their reaction would be, especially her peers, whether she would be bullied, harassed, or worse."

At the outset of the new school year, Jennen said, the family moved from Fort Smith to Fayetteville, and Sabrina started a new school with a new identity, and he said the family was embraced by their new community.

Saxton, who has lived in Vilonia for 35 years, jointly owns a plumbing company his parents founded 31 years ago. He said his children attend school there and have active social lives.

"Are you active in the community?" asked Beth Echols, one of the team of attorneys with the ACLU.

"Holler if you need us," Saxton quipped, a ripple of laughter flowing through the courtroom.

To have to leave Arkansas to seek care for Parker, he said, would be devastating.

"This is home," he said. "We're from a small town and they've transitioned with us. They accept us. They've welcomed us in. We're not guaranteed that anywhere else."

Jennen, an assistant U.S. attorney with Arkansas' eastern district, echoed a similar sentiment. He said Sabrina is thriving in school and the symptoms of her dysphoria have been largely alleviated by coming out socially and beginning hormone therapy.

Both men were adamant that medical decisions for their children are collaborative efforts in concert with their children's health care providers and expressed no optimism about their long-term prospects should Act 626 take effect and those decisions become the state's to make.

"Her not receiving treatment is not an option," Jennen said of Sabrina. "The state is essentially forcing us to make a very hard decision."

Asked what might happen to Parker if gender affirming care should be withdrawn, Saxton responded, "I won't think about that. I just won't."

Earlier Tuesday, Dr. Armand Antommaria, a pediatric hospitalist and bioethicist with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, said the implementation of Act 626 would have the effect of placing physicians in Arkansas in a difficult ethical position.

"Health care providers have an obligation to benefit their patients," Antommaria said. "The act puts health care providers in the untenable position of not potentially providing medically indicated treatment to patients that they believe would result in benefit to the patient, or violating the act and potentially losing their license and the ability to practice medicine and benefit other patients."

Asked if treatments for gender dysphoria that are approved by the Endocrine Society and the World Professional Association for Transgender Health Standards of Care would be considered experimental, Antommaria was unequivocal.

"No, it is not," he said, and noted that the risks associated with such treatment "are not categorically different than the risks associated with other treatments for other conditions."

Dylan Jacobs, an attorney with the attorney general's office, addressed the hormonal therapy used in gender dysphoria treatment, which includes testosterone and estrogen, which are used in adolescents to bring about physical changes and to alleviate symptoms.

"The medications used for treatment are all used off-label when they're prescribed for gender dysphoria, right?" he asked. "And they're able to be prescribed off-label because they've been approved for other indications in the past, right?"

Jacobs asked Antommaria if those drugs would receive approval today for treating gender dysphoria, which drew a blank stare from the doctor. Even Moody appeared stumped at the line of questioning.

"I think that's a very different world than the one we're living in," Antommaria replied. "Estrogen and testosterone have been utilized since the 50s."

Antommaria said the very fact that the drugs are used off label today is because of the evidence amassed over years of study as the result of FDA approval.

"The evidence we have wouldn't exist if these medications weren't approved for other indications," he said. "It's impossible to say what the FDA would or wouldn't have done."

Dr. Jack Turban, a child development psychiatrist with the University of California at San Francisco, testified that studies on the long-term effects of transgender care for adolescents have indicated that mental health outcomes for adolescents suffering from gender dysphoria are improved over adolescents with gender dysphoria who did not receive gender-affirming treatment. Regarding the use of puberty blockers in pre-pubescent patients, he said there is no data to suggest that those patients suffered mental health declines as the result of the therapy.

ACLU lawyers said they expect to call their final witnesses on Wednesday at which time the state will begin presenting its case.