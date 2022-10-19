Sometimes he feels like a nut

Let's use the fresh example of the Raphael Warnock-Herschel Walker debate Friday evening in Georgia to illustrate the frail absurdity of our politics.

All that's at stake is control of the U.S. Senate, thus whether Democrats or Republicans steer the confirmation of federal judgeship nominations.

If the current average of polls in every Senate race on the ballot in three weeks is accurate and holds, then the Senate would remain 50-50, meaning Kamala Harris would still break ties and Chuck Schumer would remain majority leader.

But if football legend Walker should reverse a close deficit in Georgia, then it would be 51-49 Republicans and Mitch McConnell would control the agenda and judgeship nominations.

So it may come down to an inarticulate old football star.

The average of polls shows Warnock, the Democrat, leading Walker, the Republican, by 49-45. Why? Because Walker is beset by reports suggesting maybe he's nuts or at least unsuited by behavior and character.

So, 45 percent of Georgia voters are for him despite those indications? Yes, certainly. Georgia is a purple state still tinging red if all things are equal. Red-leaning voters deplore or at least generally disapprove of the policies and cultural leanings of the liberals they see as in control of the national Democratic Party. They'll favor a default Republican nearly every time.

But by having allegations and realities of his eccentric and hypocritical behavior in the news, Walker has been stymied in getting the full conservative vote. In the Georgia poll average, that's six percent of identified "likely voters" who say they are still undecided.

How could anyone be undecided at this stage in a policy choice this clear? Obviously, it's not from any strong policy belief. These are typical modern-day Southern swing voters who lean conservative but not so much that they disregard personal assessments of the candidates. And they have not felt good about Walker's strangeness.

How, then, might their votes be decided?

One way would be for Walker to go into his one televised debate with Warnock and do well enough that these voters would see him as less nutty than they expected, even competent-seeming enough.

Thus, Walker's job for the debate was to prepare for machine-like recitation of talking points in a style called "message discipline." In Walker's case, that was to say the same dreary things that message disciplinarian Sarah Sanders says in Arkansas in her pursuit of the governorship. She talks incessantly, and only, of "Biden inflation" and "radical-left agenda," and of running against those things.

So, Saturday-morning media accounts said Walker had avoided any serious gaffe and had adequately stayed on message by referring to Warnock's record of voting a Biden agenda by 96 percent. Walker said Warnock had made himself the same person as Biden.

Those published reports meant, as I put on Twitter, that Walker had enjoyed a good evening by standing on television for an hour without obvious or at least overpowering incompetence, and had hammered the points handlers wanted him to hammer.

Liberals responded angrily. How could anyone watch that debate and say Walker had managed a good night or had helped himself?

They were madder still when I said I hadn't watched the debate. It was just Twitter, not real news. I would watch before I wrote in the paper, and have now done so, producing my fully expected verdict that Walker is a buffoon who, in this one event, and in terms of his needs, probably helped himself close the gap with those strangely undecided swing voters.

Most of those swing voters didn't watch; they would depend on news reports and word-of-mouth afterward. If they did watch, they probably graded on a curve and said things such as, "Momma, Herschel don't look all that crazy like he's been sounding on the news," with Momma responding, "Well, you know how them reporters are."

If you go in thinking he's a complete nut, he wins by being less than complete.

But what if a second narrative, or conventional wisdom, emerged?

What if Walker's holding up a sheriff's badge to a police question in the debate becomes the thing people tweet and talk about? What if his telling the moderator the badge was no prop, but real, comes in the popular culture to mean he is so delusional that he thinks his getting a token from sheriffs makes him a real cop?

I thought what he meant was that the badge wasn't a contrived prop, but something he was actually honored with. But then, days later, he kind of doubled down, in his seldom-clear way, saying the badge authorized him to work with law enforcement.

But facts don't matter. How it plays, and whether it plays virally, matters.

It's no way to decide our government. But then, having Walker as a serious Senate contender in the first place is no way to decide that.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.



