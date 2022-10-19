Special exhibits revealed for art center

Special exhibitions and artist commissions for next year's reopening of the recreated Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock were simultaneously announced Tuesday in Little Rock and at a live event in New York City where former President Bill Clinton participated.

The museum's new 133,000-square-foot building -- to open April 22, 2023 -- will house its permanent and international collection of 14,000 works of art dating to the 14th century, according to the museum planners.

The opening permanent collection installation will include the museum's drawings by Paul Victor Jules Signac, John Marin and Georgia O'Keeffe as well as paintings by Diego Rivera and Elaine de Kooning.

The Drawn to Paper exhibition will showcase the museum's holdings of 20th century American and European works on paper.

The reopened museum will also feature:

• Site-specific commissions by contemporary artists Anne Lindberg and Natasha Bowdoin.

• Work by Chakaia Booker.

• The New Media Gallery showing of the animated video "Tears of Chiwen" by Beijing-based artist Sun Xun.

• The banner inaugural exhibition entitled "Together" -- which explores in art the connections to each other and the natural world -- and will be made up of new acquisitions and loans by artists such as Elias Sime, Ryan RedCorn, LaToya Hobbs and Oliver Lee Jackson.

"I'm thrilled that with this transformation," Clinton, the former president and Arkansas governor, said of the recreated museum.

"Visitors from around the corner and around the globe will enjoy a world-class facility in the heart of Little Rock," he said in a news release. "This project is such a great model of public/private cooperation -- for small cities and big cities alike -- and I'm grateful to everyone who came together to make it possible."

Clinton joined the museum's leadership team for Tuesday's New York City announcement at The Pool at the Seagram Building in Manhattan.

Victoria Ramirez, the museum's executive director, called the artists and their works that have been selected for the first year "dynamic" and "representative of diverse artistic voices and practices."

"With our permanent collection installation and exhibitions, our visitors will experience works that uniquely tell the story of AMFA, an institution that has brought the world of art to Arkansas for generations," Ramirez said.

Harriet and Warren Stephens, who are the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts Capital Campaign co-chairs, announced in recent weeks that the fundraising campaign supporting the reimagined museum project has topped $150 million -- exceeding the original $128 million goal.

Harriet Stephens, also building committee chair, said in Tuesday's news release that the museum has since its beginning been "sustained by the passion of a dedicated community.

"This project was a perfect opportunity to give Little Rock and Arkansas the world-class, 21st-century, sustainable arts destination it deserved for now and for the future," she said.

Warren Stephens, the museum's foundation chair as well as co-chair of the capital campaign, highlighted the "outpouring of support for the institution."

"Anyone who said we couldn't reach our ambitious campaign goals just doesn't know this community and our state," he said in the news release. "We've now raised an amazing $150.4 million -- a testament to the philanthropic spirit of the local community -- and the belief we all share in the future of Little Rock and this institution."

Lead donors include Windgate Foundation, Harriet and Warren Stephens, the Winthrop Rockefeller Charitable Trust, Terri and Chuck Erwin, and the State of Arkansas.

The capital fundraising campaign includes a $31,245,000 contribution from the City of Little Rock, generated through a hotel tax revenue bond approved by voters.

"Our city can feel a real pride -- and a sense of ownership -- in an institution that connects our entire community, attracts visitors, gives downtown an economic boost, and will remain open to the public, free of charge, just as it's always been," said Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

The April opening of the redesigned museum will come after nearly three years of its being closed for rebuilding.

The redesign unites existing structures with a signature pleated-roof central addition. The interior will include the the Harriet and Warren Stephens Galleries, Windgate Art School with the Robyn and John Horn Gallery, Governor Winthrop Rockefeller Lecture Hall, Terri and Chuck Erwin Collections Research Center, a performing arts theater, and a modern restaurant.

The Studio Gang's architectural design also restores the historic 1937 art deco facade at the building's north entrance, and creates an entrance at the south that opens directly onto an 11-acre landscape, designed by award-winning landscape architect Kate Orff of SCAPE Landscape Architecture, that extends the museum experience into MacArthur Park.

"Since its inception, the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts has held community and arts education at its heart. But its facilities were holding the museum back from reaching its full potential," Jeanne Gang, Founding Partner of Studio Gang, said.

"Our design strengthens the museum's role as a cultural anchor for Little Rock by uniting once-disparate structures into a cohesive whole and opening the building to the surrounding city and landscape," Gang also said.