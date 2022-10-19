BASKETBALL

UALR men picked 6th in Ohio Valley poll

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock was projected to finish sixth in its inaugural Ohio Valley Conference season, with Morehead State picked as the favorite by the league's head coaches and communication directors.

Morehead State received seven of the 20 first-place votes and edged Tennessee State for the top spot. Tennessee-Martin also received seven first-place votes but slotted in third, and Southeast Missouri State and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville rounded out the Ohio Valley's top half.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

UALR women projected 3rd in OVC

Coach Joe Foley's squad received four of 20 first-place votes and 129 total points, putting the University of Arkansas-Little Rock third in the 2022-23 Ohio Valley Conference preseason poll.

Tennessee Tech, which went 14-4 in league play last season and lost in the Ohio Valley tournament title game, earned 11 first-place votes and the top spot in the predicted standings. Tennesee-Martin garnered 134 points to edge the Trojans for second place.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

GOLF

NW Arkansas Championship dates set

The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship LPGA tournament has announced its playing dates for the 2023 event at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers.

The three-day competition will be played Sept. 29-Oct. 1. Atthaya Thitikul was the champion of this year's tournament, which was played in September. Thitikul claimed the win in a one-hole playoff against Danielle Kang.

Ticket and volunteer opportunities for the 2023 championship will be announced in early 2023. For more information, visit NWAChampionship.com or follow the tournament's social media @NWAChampionship.

-- Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

UALR men 6th, UCA 15th at Little Rock Invitational

Despite wins in two of its first four events of the 2022-23 season, the University of Arkansas-Little Rock scuffled in its home tournament, ending the Little Rock Invitational at Chenal Country Club in sixth place with a team total of 16-over 880.

The Trojans climbed from 12th to sixth during the first two rounds Monday, but UALR posted a 12-over 300 in Tuesday's final round and was unable to catch champion Southern Mississippi, which ended the 54 holes at 1-over 865.

Archie Smith was the only Trojan to finish among the top 10 individuals, carding an even-par 216 and tying for eighth place -- eight shots behind Southern Mississippi's Ryan Dupuy.

Central Arkansas ended the event 15th among 16 with a 54-hole total of 50-over 914. Fayetteville's Palmer McSpadden was the best of the Bears, tying for 43rd at 11-over par 227.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

UALR women end Little Rock Classic in tie for 6th

A rough second round Monday afternoon doomed the University of Arkansas-Little Rock as it tied for sixth place at its Little Rock Golf Classic, played at Diamante Country Club in Hot Springs Village.

The Trojans shot 8-over par 296 Tuesday, an improvement on their second-round 305, yet they were well off the pace of team champion Georgia State. The Panthers finished the week at 5-over 869, led by three players who tied for third among individuals.

Anna Dawson turned in the best 54 holes for UALR, shooting 1-over 217, highlighted by a 4-under par 68 in Monday's opening round to tie for 10th. Agatha Alesson also got into the top 30, finishing with a score of 9-over 225.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

VOLLEYBALL

UALR comes from behind to top Southeast Missouri

Trailing 2-0 at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock on Tuesday night, the University of Arkansas-Little Rock took the final three sets against Southeast Missouri State to secure its second win in three matches.

The Trojans jumped out to a 9-3 lead in the decisive fifth set, and although the Redhawks drew to within one at 13-12, UALR (5-18, 2-8 Ohio Valley Conference) closed things out with a kill and a service ace by Nedima Kamberovic.

The Trojans logged 65 kills and they held Southeast Missouri (11-11, 6-4) to a .168 hitting percentage.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

SOCCER

ASU's Robinson earns Sun Belt weekly honor

Arkansas State defender Mckenzie Robinson was announced by the Sun Belt Conference office as the league's Defensive Player of the Week.

Robinson, a sophomore from Smithville, Mo., played all 90 minutes in a 1-0 win against Georgia State -- only the third time the Panthers had been shut out this season. Robinson also had an assist on Darby Stotts' game-winning goal.

-- Mitchell Gladstone