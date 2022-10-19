Sting leads to Berryville man arrested in connection with stalking of a child

BENTONVILLE -- A Berryville man was arrested Friday in connection with internet stalking of a child.

William Brock, 34, was on a social media site communicating with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl but was actually an undercover Siloam Springs police detective, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Prosecutors have not filed any formal charges against Brock, who was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with a $100,000 bond set.

The detective was pretending to be a 14-year-old girl when he encountered Brock on the social media site, according to the affidavit.

Brock told the girl he would invite her to his home or pick her up, but he had a feeling Chris Hansen may be involved, according to the affidavit. Hansen was a reporter for NBC and hosted "To Catch a Predator," where he confronted people who traveled to meet in person a child they had met online.

The undercover officer asked Brock about Hansen, according to court documents. Brock told her Hansen is the "To Catch a Predator" guy, and she's probably too young to remember the show.

Brock continued to communicate with the detective and told who he thought was a teenager he would pick her up if his car wasn't broken down, the affidavit states.

Brock sent sexually explicit messages and is also accused of sending two sexually explicit photographs of himself to the undercover officer, according to the affidavit. Brock sent his address to the officer in hopes of her coming to his home, according to the affidavit.

His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 21 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's court.