Super 1 Foods grocery store in Pine Bluff to close Nov. 1





The Super 1 Foods grocery store on East Harding Avenue in Pine Bluff is closing, according to a press release distributed Tuesday evening.

“Due to serious staffing issues and the building’s lease expiring, Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) has announced the closing of the Super 1 Foods location at 1605 Harding Street in Pine Bluff,” the release stated. “The last day of operation for this Super 1 Foods location will be Tuesday, Nov. 1. All employee-partners will be transferred to neighboring BGC store locations in the same or elevated position.”

Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co., said the move was a difficult one to make.

“We did not take this decision lightly but know it’s the right decision for our team,” Brookshire said. “It’s better for our team to be concentrated in our other more profitable BGC stores in the Pine Bluff area. BGC has proudly served the Pine Bluff community for more than 25 years and we look forward to years of success ahead. We care about our neighbors and are committed to doing what we can to further support the Pine Bluff community. Our company’s mission is to create and deliver exceptional experiences and value to our customers through our core values of excellent service, integrity and doing our best every day. Our employee-partners coming together at our other store locations will strengthen our service to Pine Bluff.”

Employees from the closed location will go to work at one of the other three Super 1 Foods stores in Pine Bluff, the Brookshire’s store in White Hall or the Spring Market store in Redfield. Pharmacy prescriptions at the Harding Avenue location will be transferred to the Super 1 Foods on Hazel Street, the release stated.

BGC is a regional family-owned grocery business that operates more than 200 stores in four states – Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma – with three distribution centers. BGC operates five banners of stores, including Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s, Spring Market and Reasor’s. The company has more than 19,000 employees, according to the release.