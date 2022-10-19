UA-PTC finalist says ability to listen critical

Ted A. Lewis, a finalist for chancellor at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, said at a public forum Tuesday one of the most critical qualities for a leader is the ability to listen and entertain new notions.

If hired, he said he would be "open, transparent and consistent" in communication, and he'd never ask anyone to do anything he wouldn't do himself, nor anything that violated personal beliefs or ethics.

He said he believes in shared governance, accomplishing things as a team.

"I believe in leading by example -- I'm approachable, accessible, and compassionate, particularly with students -- and I'll be visible all over campus," he said.

Lewis said he understands students at colleges like Pulaski Tech, especially first-generation college students -- as he was. He said they need support to succeed, and if those tools for success are in place, enrollment and retention will follow.

"We have to continue to recruit students, but also retain them [by] providing the services and resources to keep them," Lewis said. That includes "getting them off on the right foot" from the start of their college experience with offerings like new student orientation, Student Success contracts, block schedules, and course guarantees.

Lewis, provost/vice president of academic and student affairs at Bluefield State University in West Virginia. said Student Success contracts serve as "commitment" from students to attend classes and complete their assignments. Block schedules create predictability and a cohort, and "students won't be off schedule" if courses are offered as promised.

Enrollment at Pulaski Tech has decreased for three consecutive years, down to 4,223 this fall from 4,425 in 2021, 4,833 in 2020, and 5,531 in 2019, part of a national trend, especially for community colleges. But Bluefield State turned around enrollment declines and increased enrollment -- even during the covid-19 pandemic -- with several initiatives led by Lewis, he said.

For example, his school developed individual student success plans for students at risk of dropping out, and "we've just started" a new program where college staff members will call every student who hasn't graduated and who hasn't registered for classes for the following semester.

While visiting Pulaski Tech on Tuesday, Lewis met with various campus, community, and University of Arkansas System stakeholders, as fellow finalist Wade Derden, vice president for academic affairs at National Park College in Hot Springs, did Monday, and finalist Summer DeProw, provost/vice chancellor for academic and student affairs at UA-PTC, will do next Monday.

It's important to increase access for underrepresented and underserved students, which can be accomplished in various ways, from summer camps on campus that "create a culture," to boosting concurrent enrollment courses, to increasing articulation agreements with other institutions to facilitate simple credit transfers, said Lewis, who has a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Texas Wesleyan University, a Master of Science in political science from the University of North Texas, and a Doctorate of Education (with distinction) in educational administration, with a specialization in community college leadership, from the University of Texas at Austin.

Other resources -- from a clothes closet so students can "look professional" for job interviews, to career services, to paid internships, to peer mentoring -- are invaluable, as well.

Non-traditional students ought not be overlooked, either, so online courses, hybrid classes, and evening and weekend courses should all be considered, Lewis said.

Increasing advertising through social media can pay dividends, and utilizing recruiting teams of faculty, staff, current students, and alumni is judicious, said Lewis, who was vice president of academic affairs and chief academic officer at Pellissippi State Community College in Knoxville, Tenn., before moving to West Virginia. Current students meeting with potential students is powerful, and testaments from alumni can work wonders with prospective students and their parents.

Reducing the bureaucracy of enrollment is necessary, as is working with industry and businesses to perhaps create new academic programs that will attract students, he said. It's also paramount to make sure tutoring, computer lab, and library hours meet students' needs.

In order to pay for services and resources, Lewis would make fundraising a priority, try to boost philanthropy, and look to secure grants, he said. He'd also work with local, state, and national leaders and policymakers on funding, emphasizing that investing in the college will pay dividends with a skilled workforce and potential entrepreneurs.

The median career salary for someone with only a high school degree is $42,000, but that increases to $50,000 for someone with an associate degree, he said. Over a 40-year career, that equates to a difference of $320,000.

Lewis was founding Dean of Instruction at Lone Star College-CyFair, a professor of political science and department chair at Collin College in Texas, and director of Collin College's national Bellwether Award-winning learning communities program, according to the UA System.

Making sure staff members are prepared to teach is also crucial, and Lewis has spent much of his career working with instructors to ensure their effectiveness, he said.

"I loved working with students and being in the classroom," he said, adding that "going into administration was one of the hardest things I ever did." But he said he realized he could impact more students by helping teachers be better than he could by teaching only his own students.

However, "I still continue to teach," as it's valuable for him to understand the needs of -- and challenges facing -- students and instructors, he said. "I like to be in the campus community," not cloistered in an office.

Pulaski Tech is positioned to thrive, because the college has measurable, attainable goals, it invests in students, employees, and the community, and the community invests back into the college, Lewis said. That last piece -- the community investment -- "really impressed me."

Resources for students, from scholarships to a food pantry, and possibilities for dual credit and concurrent enrollment "build momentum" with students before they reach college age, he said. In addition, the campus is open to the community, the college supports faculty and staff who wish to continue their own education and/or become more proficient in their profession, and the college has myriad student organizations -- student involvement is paramount to student success.

The search committee evaluated applicants from 17 states, and interim chancellor Ana Hunt, who did not apply for the full-time chancellor job, "will continue to serve as interim until one of the finalists is chosen and begins their work" at the college, according to the UA System. Hunt was appointed interim by UA System President Donald Bobbitt in June after the retirement of then-Chancellor Margaret Ellibee, who announced in January her intent to retire effective June 30.

"We have a very compassionate and caring group of people here, so I hope our new leader will be the same," said Hunt. The next chancellor also needs to be "student-focused, and I believe all three of these [finalists] have those" qualities.

UA-PTC, the UA System's largest two-year college, was established in 1945 as a vocational-technical school, but it has evolved to meet varying education needs. Besides its main campus in North Little Rock, the college has locations across Pulaski and Saline Counties.