Ukrainian water, power targeted

KYIV, Ukraine -- Airstrikes cut power and water supplies to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians, part of what the country's president called Tuesday an expanding Russian campaign to drive the nation into the cold and dark and make peace talks impossible.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said nearly one-third of Ukraine's power stations have been destroyed in the past week, "causing massive blackouts across the country."

"No space left for negotiations with Putin's regime," he tweeted.

Depriving people of water, electricity and heat as winter begins to bite, and the broadening use of so-called suicide drones that nosedive into targets have opened a new phase in Russian President Vladimir Putin's war. The bombardments appear aimed at wearing down the notable resilience Ukrainians have shown in the nearly eight months since Moscow invaded.

Meanwhile, along the front lines, things remained "very difficult" for Russian troops in the southern region and city of Kherson, according to Russia's new commander, Sergei Surovikin.

He told reporters in Moscow that the Russian military would help evacuate civilians ahead of an expected Ukrainian offensive.





Kherson is one of four regions illegally annexed by Russia last month. Regional head Vladimir Saldo said Tuesday residents of Berislav, Belozersky, Snigiryovsky and Alexandrovsky were to be moved across the Dnieper River, away from Russian troops building "large-scale defensive fortifications."

Saldo urged residents to stay calm and said they would "remain under the reliable protection of the Russian army."

On Friday, too, Saldo had urged Kherson residents to evacuate. Russian authorities promise free travel and accommodations to those who leave for Russia, the only route out that they have offered.

Across Ukraine, even far from front lines, basic utilities are no longer certainties, with daily Russian strikes reaching far into the country and damaging key facilities.

The latest city shorn of power was Zhytomyr, home to military bases, industries and leafy boulevards, about 85 miles west of Kyiv. The mayor said the whole city of 250,000 lost power and also water initially.

Repairs quickly reconnected some homes but 150,000 people were still without electricity hours after the morning strike, regional authorities said.

Pavlo Raboschuk, a 33-year-old computer repairman in Zhytomyr, said only small shops that could get by without electricity were open on his route to work.

"Only swear words come to mind," he said. He's bracing "for a tough and dark winter," with dehydrated foods, warm clothes and batteries already stockpiled at home.

City hospitals switched to backup power after the double missile strike Tuesday on an energy facility, said Mayor Serhiy Sukhomlyn.

In the capital, Kyiv, missile strikes damaged two power facilities and killed two people, city authorities said. The attack left 50,000 people without power for a few hours, the facilities' operator said.

Missiles also severely damaged an energy facility in the south-central city of Dnipro, and strikes hit the northeastern region of Sumy.

AIR ASSAULT CONTINUES

Russia is mixing up its modes of attack.

Kamikaze drones set ablaze an infrastructure facility in the partly Russian-occupied southern Zaporizhzhia region, the regional governor said. Air-defense S-300 missiles, which Russia has been repurposing as ground-attack weapons as its stocks diminish, were used to strike the southern city of Mykolaiv.

In the eastern city of Kharkiv, eight rockets fired from across the nearby border with Russia hit an industrial area, the regional governor said.

In Zhytomyr, school director Iryna Kolodzynska had students back at their desks within 30 minutes of the air raid all-clear. Without power for their computers, they used the class board to work on math equations.

"We must not break down," she said. "There are regions that suffered much more from the war than we did."

Waves of the explosives-laden suicide drones also struck Kyiv Monday. One slammed into a residential building, killing four people.

The Iranian-made Shahed drones that hit Kyiv have also been widely used elsewhere in Ukraine in recent weeks. An Associated Press photographer caught one on camera Monday, its triangle-shaped wing and pointed warhead clearly visible, though the Kremlin refused to confirm their use.

A Western official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence, said Russia is pursuing a strategy of "attempting to destroy Ukraine's electricity network" with long-range strikes that are causing civilian casualties rather than degrading its military.

The official said the Iranian drones "are playing an increasingly significant role, although we can see that Ukraine is effectively neutralizing many of them before they hit their targets."

In a televised address Monday, Zelenskyy said Russia is using the drones because it is losing ground in the war.

"Russia doesn't have any chance on the battlefield, and it tries to compensate for its military defeats with terror," he said. "Why this terror? To put pressure on us, on Europe, on the entire world."

Zelenskyy's tweet ruling out talks with Putin wasn't the first time he's said he won't negotiate with the Russian leader. Russia and Ukraine held several rounds of talks in the first month after Moscow's invasion but they fell apart.

The Kremlin has said talks could only be possible if Ukraine meets Russian demands and accepts its land-grabs of Ukrainian territory. Ukraine has flatly ruled out talks on those terms.

PREPARATIONS FOR WINTER

Winter's bite is coming and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are facing a season that promises to be brutal.

As the freeze sets in, those who haven't fled from the heavy fighting, regular shelling and months of Russian occupation in eastern Ukraine are desperately trying to figure out how to dig in for the cold months.

In the village of Kurylivka, Viktor Palyanitsa pushes a wheelbarrow full of freshly cut logs along the road toward his house. He passes a destroyed tank, the remnants of damaged buildings and site of a 300-year-old wooden church that was leveled as Ukrainian forces fought to liberate the area from Russian occupiers.

Palyanitsa, 37, said he's gathered enough wood to last the entire winter. Still, he planned to begin sleeping beside a wood-burning stove in a rickety outbuilding and not his home, since all the windows in his house have been blown out by flying shrapnel.

"It's not comfortable. We spend a lot of time on gathering wood. You can see the situation we're living in," Palyanitsa said, quietly understating the dire outlook for the next several months.

Authorities are working to gradually restore electricity to the area in the coming days, and repairs to water and gas infrastructure will come next, according to Roman Semenukha, a deputy with the Kharkiv regional government.

"Only after that will we be able to begin to restore heating," he said.

Authorities were working to provide firewood to residents, he added, but had no timeline for when the utilities would be restored.

Standing beside his pile of split wood, Palyanitsa was not waiting for government help. He said he didn't expect heating to be restored anytime soon, but that he feels ready to fend for himself even once winter sets in.

"I have arms and legs. So I'm not scared of the cold, because I can find wood and heat the stove," he said.

Authorities in the Ukrainian-controlled areas of the neighboring, hotly contested Donetsk region have urged all remaining residents to evacuate, and warned that gas and water services in many areas will likely not be restored by winter.

Like in the Kharkiv region, ordinary Ukrainians are still living in thousands of homes that have been wrecked by Russian strikes, with leaky or damaged roofs and blown-out windows that are unable to provide protection against cold or wet weather.

In the center of Kurylivka, a group of men used a chainsaw to bring down a tree near a bus stop. As they worked, they warned an Associated Press reporter about the Russian land mines still hidden in the surrounding grass.

With so much of the area's towns destroyed and modern comforts all but disappeared, the drive for survival trumps any concerns about the preservation of what was before. With no utilities, homes have become like rudimentary shelters from a medieval age where residents live by candlelight, gather water from wells and bundle up to fend off the cold.

In other developments, Ukraine's nuclear energy operator said Russian forces have detained two more senior employees at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Energoatom reported that the employees' whereabouts are unknown. Also unknown are the whereabouts of another executive who was detained earlier this month.

In Russia, the death toll from Monday's crash of a Russian warplane into a residential area rose to 15.

The Su-34 bomber came down in the port city of Yeysk after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff for a training mission, the Defense Ministry said. Both crew members bailed out safely, but the plane struck a neighborhood, causing a huge blaze, officials said.

Information for this article was contributed by Hanna Arhirova and Justin Spike of The Associated Press.

Emergency workers examine debris of a warplane at the scene of a plane crash in a residential area in Yeysk, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. The death toll from the crash of a Russian warplane into a Russian city has risen to 15. That includes three people who died when they jumped from a nine-story apartment building to escape a massive blaze. (AP Photo)



Emergency workers load debris of a warplane on a truck at the scene of a plane crash in a residential area in Yeysk, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. The death toll from the crash of a Russian warplane into a Russian city has risen to 15. That includes three people who died when they jumped from a nine-story apartment building to escape a massive blaze. (AP Photo)



Firefighters carry the body of a person killed after a drone fired on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Waves of explosive-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine's capital as families were preparing to start their week early Monday, the blasts echoing across Kyiv, setting buildings ablaze and sending people scurrying to shelters. (AP Photo/Yevhenii Zavhorodnii)



A drone is seen in the sky seconds before it fired on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



Tatiana Alexeyevna mourns over the coffin of her son Colonel Oleksiy Telizhenko during his funeral in Bucha, near Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. In March, Colonel Oleksiy was abducted by Russian soldiers from his home in Bucha, six months later his body was found with signals of torture buried in a forest not far away from his village. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)



Smoke rises after Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

