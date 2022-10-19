UNDER THE RADAR: Osceloa’s Keenan Jackson

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Osceloa’s Keenan Jackson.

Class: 2024

Position: Receiver

Size: 6-4, 175 pounds

Interest: Arkansas State and Memphis

Stats: In 7 games, Jackson has 20 receptions for 475 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Coach Tim Finley on Jackson:

“He has freaky athletic ability for football and basketball, but football is where he’s going to get his money. He’s an electrifying receiver. He’s the best thing out of Osceloa since Korliss Marshall. He could be a 5-star receiver if he puts his mind to it. If he puts his mind to it and realizes what he is, what he can be, this kid will be playing on Saturdays and Sundays. He’s truly a freaky athlete.”

Finley says Jackson started believing in himself:

“He’s a leader. We don’t have to say a lot of stuff to Keenan like we did before. He’s just a natural leader now. He understands who he is and where he can go. He helps us with the younger players and mentors the receivers. He's doing in the classroom and we don’t get any bad reports on him.”



