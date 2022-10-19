U.S. democracy still moving in the right direction, former secretary of state says at Crystal Bridges in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- Democracy requires that citizens participate, communicate and give others the benefit of the doubt, Dr. Condoleezza Rice said Tuesday evening at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

The 66th U.S. secretary of state was on hand for a conversation as part of the We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy exhibition at Crystal Bridges, which combines historic documents and original art to provide diverse perspectives on the nation's founding principles.

Rice said democracy is created and sustained through hard work, persistence, strong institutions and dedicated citizens. The nation has made progress over the last 250 years, she said, pointing to having been sworn in herself, a Black woman, by a Jewish Supreme Court justice. But sometimes the country still gets it wrong.

"When we think abut the ups and downs, it's very easy to think about the downs," Rice said. "But we also have to think about the fact that progress is not linear; it's a bit choppy. But it's moved for the large part in the right direction and so I am optimistic about the future of American democracy, but I want to say one thing: It's not self-sustaining."

Rice said she doubts that the founding fathers foresaw Facebook and other social media that have become so divisive. She offered several "rules" to consider, including that people should make a point of talking to those who have different opinions, get out of their own echo chambers and leave open the possibility they might being wrong.

"If I could have a rule, it would be that no one in a position of authority gets to tweet or post anything until they have talked to somebody else and heard their opinion," Rice said. "If before you have bothered to talk to someone you might have to compromise with, you've already gone to rev up your base, you're not likely to compromise."

Political campaigns have become less about what a candidate wants to do if elected and more about what they want to stop the other side from doing, Rice said.

"That's the death of democracy if in fact you can't somehow find some way to move together toward solutions," Rice said. "Somehow we have to learn to talk across our differences."

Democracy is about the Constitution and the nation's institutions, but civil engagement is important, Rice said. She urged people to decide what issues are important, then work on those things.

"I'll bet 300 million of us doing that, we might actually make progress and not just leave it to the government to do," Rice said. "How about you go and get yourself on a local planning commission or a local school board. Democracy is at every level."

Rice said local issues give people a sense of control over their lives. One reason that people lose interest in politics and democracy is that they don't think they can do anything to make a difference.

"We've got to break that down," Rice said.

Democracy and freedom rely on each other but are not the same, Rice said.

"What the founders understood was that giving freedom is a wonderful thing, but unless you channel it in some way, it can simply be the will of the mob," Rice said.

To that end, the founders were very determined to have representative government and protections like the Electoral College so everyone would have a say, Rice said.

"It's a very carefully designed system, and when I hear people wanting to pick pieces of it apart, I say be careful what you wish for because they really did think through this issue, that you don't want the tyranny of the majority," Rice said.

Rice said political candidates should not be vessels for discontent and spend their time yelling on television about how bad the other side is.

"I frankly don't love the cults of personality that we see forming in the country. I don't really love celebrity politics terribly much," Rice said. "Polarization isn't the problem; we've always had people who are difficult. Demonization is the problem."

Rice said the nation can't have the conversations needed to fix problems if someone immediately goes to the most extreme language about it.

"If everyone who disagrees with you is morally corrupt, they are anti-democratic -- that language, that posture is really not healthy for democracy," Rice said. "And I think we have to be more demanding of our leaders, that they don't engage in that, and we certainly shouldn't reward it."

Instead, Rice said we should make an individual effort to reach out and try to understand those we disagree with.

"Each and every person commit to reading something or talking to someone with whom you disagree," Rice suggested. "And, not talking so that you can, in the first order, persuade them but so you can actually hear them and that you might actually then understand where they're coming from. You might still disagree at the end of the day, but at least you'll have a better system established with that person, that you can have a civil conversation."

Rice said talking to people you disagree with is not some form of capitulation.

"It doesn't mean that you compromise on your principles but again it goes to the extreme language. If everything is a matter of principle, then we have nowhere to go. Sometimes it's just a different interpretation principle, and we call that a policy difference," Rice said. "And if we could learn to know the difference in a policy difference and a matter of principle, we might be a better democracy."

