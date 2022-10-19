Wall Street closes higher, adding to weekly gains

Stocks closed broadly higher again Tuesday on Wall Street, adding to weekly gains for major indexes that have been mired in a broad slump amid inflation and recession concerns.

The S&P 500 rose 1.1%, with roughly 90% of the stocks in the benchmark index notching gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1%, and the Nasdaq composite ended 0.9% higher.

Trading was choppy Tuesday, at one point pulling the Nasdaq into the red as technology stocks lost ground before rallying by the end of the day. It was the latest knee-jerk motion in a market that has been moving erratically in recent weeks.

Major indexes remain stuck in a bear market, which occurs when they've fallen at least 20% from their most recent all-time highs.

"High volatility is normal around the bottom of a bear market," said Jeff Buchbinder, equity strategist for LPL Financial. "One reason we may be seeing markets hang in there a little bit better is that the narrative has switched to earnings from inflation and the Federal Reserve."

The S&P 500 rose 42.03 points to 3,719.98. The Dow added 337.98 points to close at 30,523.80, and the Nasdaq gained 96.60 points to 10,772.40.

Small company stocks also rose. The Russell 2000 index added 20.20 points, or 1.2%, to 1,755.96.

Bond yields were mixed Tuesday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, slipped to 3.99% from 4.01% late Monday. The yield on the 2-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for future Fed action, also fell to 4.43% from 4.45%.

Investors are primarily focusing on the latest round of corporate earnings this week, given there's little economic data expected. Investment bank The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. rose 2.3% after delivering results that beat estimates, which helped lift shares in other lenders. Banks have been rallying since Friday, when several reported strong quarterly results.

Lockheed Martin Corp. jumped 8.7% after reporting strong third-quarter earnings. That gave other defense stocks a boost. General Dynamics Corp. rose 3.8%, Northrop Grumman Corp. gained 6.7% and Raytheon Technologies Corp. added 3.4%.

Streaming sports service FuboTV Inc. rose 1.7% after giving investors an encouraging third-quarter update.

Health care giant Johnson & Johnson slipped 0.4% after reporting solid financial results but a narrowed forecast as it deals with a strong U.S. dollar cutting into sales outside the United States.

Netflix Inc. initially surged nearly 14% in after-hours trading Tuesday after its latest quarterly results topped Wall Street's forecasts. The streaming giant also reported an increase of 2.4 million subscribers during the July-September quarter. Shares of Netflix fell 1.7% during regular trading Tuesday, before the company released its earnings, and have lost more than half their value so far this year.

American Airlines Group Inc., Union Pacific Corp. and American Express Co. will report their results later this week.

Corporate earnings are the latest pieces of information Wall Street can use to try and get a better sense of the economy's path ahead amid stubbornly hot inflation and growing recession fears.

The Fed has been raising interest rates in an effort to make borrowing more difficult and slow economic growth. The goal is to hit the brakes on the economy just enough to tame inflation, but the strategy risks slowing the economy too much and causing a recession.

"You have to stomach some volatility in the near term, but inflation is coming down," Buchbinder, the LPL Financial equity strategist, said. "Work by the Fed and the markets has really improved the inflation outlook from here, if you can look three to six months out."

Inflation has been cooling in some areas of the economy but remains stubbornly hot.

That has prompted the Fed to remain on track with its plan to continue increasing rates. The central bank has already raised its benchmark interest rate five times this year, with the last three increases by three-quarters of a percentage point. Wall Street expects another raise of three-quarters of a percentage point at its next meeting in November.

Information for this article was contributed by Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott of The Associated Press.