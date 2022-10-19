Washington County man among those killed in vehicle accidents on state roads

Three people were killed and another injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Sunday and Tuesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police and other authorities.

Gavin Glenn, 23, of Evansville, was killed Tuesday when his Ford F-250 left the roadway on North Wedington Blacktop Road in Lincoln, according to a report from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The detective writing the report listed the time of the accident as unknown.

Glenn's truck crashed into a ditch and began to roll, causing him to be partially ejected.

Ray Moore, 74, of Fordyce, was killed just after 11:35 a.m. Tuesday when the GMC Terrain that Moore was driving left the roadway of U.S. 79 in rural Cleveland County, struck a culvert and came to rest in a ditch.

Michael Henley, 66, of Austin, was traveling north on Willie Ray Drive in Cabot just after 10 p.m. Sunday when his 2002 Ford F-250 left the road, according to a report from Cabot police.

According to police, Henley was killed after the vehicle went in a ditch and struck an embankment.

A passenger, David Henley, 41, was injured in the wreck and taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock for treatment.

Authorities investigating each of the three crashes reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.