‘Your own worst critic:’ After another late-game loss, ASU looking to avoid apathy from fanbase

JONESBORO -- Butch Jones isn't afraid of harsh criticism. He acknowledged as much Tuesday afternoon, alluding to his experience in a town some 600 miles east where things "will never be replicated in terms of scrutiny."

Arkansas State isn't Tennessee. But Jones wants people to care about his program's success.

"Am I disappointed we're losing? Absolutely, that's why you play the games," Jones said. "But also, you have to have the ability to step back and take all the emotion out of it and look at things through [a] clear vision.

"You have to be your own worst critic. There isn't anybody who's worse a critic of me or anyone in the program than Butch Jones and probably my wife."

The Red Wolves' struggles aren't isolated to a team or a coach or an opponent. Since ASU upset Kansas State in September 2020, it has won just once in 22 games against FBS opponents that aren't Louisiana-Monroe.

The 2022 Red Wolves have gotten closer to breaking through than last year's edition -- they've either led or been within a possession of their opponent during the last 10 minutes of four of their five losses.

But football isn't horseshoes or hand grenades.

"We're not executing at a high level in the fourth quarter," quarterback James Blackman said. "We've been having the ball and having the opportunity, we're just not coming out on top when it comes down to the situation."

On a weekly basis, Jones and his players have repeatedly discussed the program's growth, mentioning a "night and day" year-over-year difference.

Blackman added Tuesday that now that ASU has seen the flashes of its potential, it's time for the Red Wolves to be consistent as a group and turn those moments into results.

And after consecutive losing records, ASU is staring down the barrel of a third consecutive subpar season. The Red Wolves will likely be favored against Massachusetts in November, but even with a win there, ASU would need to win three of its final four Sun Belt Conference games to get to .500 and have a shot at playing in a bowl game.

For a program that played in nine straight bowl games from 2011-19, an extended dearth of postseason appearances could very well breed apathy from its fans.

"At the end of the day, nobody's going to care more than we do and the coaches do," defensive tackle T.W. Ayers said. "If the fans aren't going to be committed ... if they only want to support us when we're doing good, then they may not be as good of a fan [base] as we thought."

Jones would rather fans be talking about the Red Wolves than not.

ASU's most recent late-game loss was another reminder of the results-oriented business in which the Red Wolves continue to languish.

"Anything worthwhile takes time to build, and this is no different than anything else," Jones said. "... What matters [is] being the best version of you every day, being the best that you can be and you live off your prior experiences of getting there.

"We're building an organization, we're building a team. So again, I'm glad [fans] care. That means a lot to me."