2 people killed, 1 injured in wrecks

Two people were killed and another injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Tuesday evening, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Bruce Wood, 80, of Berryville was killed around 6:30 p.m. when his 2010 Ford left the roadway of Arkansas 21 near Berryville and crashed into a trailer parked on the roadside.

Gillian DePriest, 41, of Mabelvale died of injuries suffered in a head-on collision on Arkansas 38 in rural Lonoke County about 8:05 p.m. DePriest's 2008 Mazda 3 crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic and hit a 2013 Ford F-150.

The driver of the F-150, Larry Hunter, 39, of Ward, was also injured in the crash and taken to a Cabot hospital for treatment.

State troopers investigating each wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.