$2.8B backs e-car battery-makers

The Biden administration awarded $2.8 billion in grants Wednesday to boost domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles in 12 states.

Twenty companies will receive grants for projects to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, as well as manufacture components and strengthen the U.S. supply of critical minerals, officials said.

Albemarle Corp., Piedmont Lithium Inc., Entek International LLC and Syrah Resources Ltd. are among the 20 companies that won Energy Department grants to help fund projects in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Tennessee and Washington state.

The announcement came as the administration seeks to boost production and sales of EVs as a key part of President Joe Biden's strategy to slow climate change and build up U.S. manufacturing. Biden has vowed to boost U.S. production of lithium and other critical minerals, and the sweeping climate and health care law passed in August included several provisions to boost EVs, including tax credits for EV buyers worth up to $7,500.

"This is critically important, because the future of vehicles is electric," Biden said at a White House event with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and executives from 10 grant recipients, with the business leaders appearing virtually on a large screen in a White House auditorium. "Right now 75% of battery manufacturing is done in China."

"By undercutting U.S. manufacturing with their unfair subsidies and trade practices, China seized a significant portion of the [battery] market," he added. "Today we're stepping up to ... take it back -- not all of it, but bold goals and actions to make sure we're back in the game in a big way."

Ryan Melsert, CEO of American Battery Technology Co. in Reno, Nev., told Biden that U.S. intervention in the battery market was overdue. "Unfortunately, the U.S. is almost a non-player in the lithium game," Melsert said, noting that less than 1% of lithium products globally are made in the United States.

American Battery Technology, which makes lithium hydroxide for battery cathodes, is changing that, along with other grant recipients, Melsert said. "Vehicle manufacturers are really hungry to buy these materials from U.S.-based resources," he told Biden.

Granholm, who announced the grant competition in May, called the funding announcement "huge" news that would expand made-in-America battery manufacturing for EVs and the electric grid. Projects funded under the grants will "make battery materials and components here at home that we currently import" from China and other countries, she said.

The federal grants announced Wednesday are funded by last year's $1 trillion infrastructure law and are separate from an executive order Biden issued last spring invoking the Defense Production Act to boost production of lithium and other critical minerals used to power EVs.

The 20 companies selected for grants will be required to match the federal investment, leveraging an estimated $9 billion to boost clean energy technology, create good-paying jobs and support Biden's goal for EVs to make up half of all new vehicle sales by 2030, the White House said.

EV sales are expected to rise dramatically between now and 2030 in the U.S. and globally. But even at the start of the next decade, they will amount to just over one-third of U.S. new vehicle sales. Consulting firm LMC Automotive expects EVs to represent 5.6% of U.S. sales this year, rising to 13.5% by 2025 and 36.4% in 2030.

Even as Granholm and other officials tout success in boosting the U.S. EV industry, automakers are warning that the vast majority of EV purchases won't yet qualify for the full $7,500 tax credit. That's mainly because of the climate law's requirement that an EV must contain a battery built in North America with minerals mined or recycled on the continent to qualify for the credit.

Granholm said the projects announced Wednesday should help the U.S. address that issue and "supercharge the private sector to ensure our clean energy future is American-made."

Rich Nolan, president and CEO of the National Mining Association, said the mineral initiative could help unlock domestic mining of critical material.

"U.S. mining adheres to the highest environmental, safety and labor standards in the world, yet for decades our supply chains have increasingly looked abroad for the very minerals we could be sourcing here at home,″ Nolan said.

Katherine García, director of the Sierra Club's clean transportation campaign, also applauded the Biden administration's action, which she said would bolster the EV supply chain and cut vehicle pollution.

"Our nation's transition to EVs must be one delivered with strong standards that invest in communities, especially those overburdened by pollution. Today's announcement does just that," García said.

Information for this article was contributed by Seung Min Kim and Tom Krisher of The Associated Press.