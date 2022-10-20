Fire blazes from Hardee’s in Pine Bluff; no injuries reported





A Wednesday afternoon fire erupted at Hardee’s restaurant at 2828 W. 28th Ave. in Pine Bluff.

Twenty firefighters from Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services responded to the blaze at 2:44 p.m., and the scene was cleared at 8:05 p.m., according to authorities.

No injuries or fatalities were reported in the blaze at the city's sole Hardee's. The structure was ruled a total loss.

“There was heavy fire and smoke damage throughout the building,” Pine Bluff Fire said. “There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.”

Entergy, Summit Utilities, Jefferson County Health Department and Pine Bluff police responded to the scene as well. A fire engine had blocked South Catalpa Street entering 28th on Wednesday.

A message seeking comment was left for Hardee’s parent company, CKE Restaurants of Franklin, Tenn.