April Wallace: Love triangle not always happy in fiction, but this is real life

This weekend my husband and I will celebrate six years of marriage, so we're planning a little trip to Eureka Springs.

I'm so grateful for our happy marriage and the ease in which our relationship most often sits. He is the first person I want to tell anything, and after nine and a half years, we still have a habit of making each other laugh until we cry -- cracking up again and again later, well after the fact.

I never have to censor myself with him, or explain myself unless I want to. We divide the work of our family as much as we can, and we're honest when something isn't working for one of us.

As I read about other relationships, I'm reminded again and again of how lucky I am.

Happy marriages don't usually make for good fiction. It's love triangles that often win out in the name of entertainment, and in some cases I have to agree that it is interesting to watch characters' motivations change and their personalities develop out of sync with each other as they age or face something new.

"Euphoria" by Lily King does the love triangle especially well among three young, gifted anthropologists in 1930s New Guinea. It's based on things that happened in the life of revolutionary anthropologist Margaret Mead. The success of Nell's controversial research leaves her husband Fen feeling threatened, and he begins to use his power in the marriage to complicate life and work for them in the jungle. Andrew Bankson's arrival salvages the duo's new research, making their goals more manageable and continued success more imminent, but his easy, genuine connection with Nell sends things off in a different sort of tailspin. The dynamics of these characters toyed with my emotions. It may be one of the only books in which I was hoping the marriage wouldn't work out.

Another of my favorite reads this year was "Monogamy" by Sue Miller, which centers on a couple who is the envy of their friends because of their partnership, which from nearly every angle seems utterly fulfilling.

But Graham's death at the beginning of the book gives way to a secret that causes Annie to rethink everything she thinks she knows about their marriage. Before she can truly grieve her husband, she has to first grieve the unknowingly false image she had of their lives together. Miller tells their story with deep, emotional nuance through characters' vivid memories, the intricacies of recalling those moments with a new lens, and stays incredibly internal, focused on each person's line of thinking.

When describing this book to friends, it gets difficult to put it in a category without it subsequently cheapening the actual effect of "Monogamy." I suppose it's technically a family drama by any basic account, but I'd say that hardly covers it.

In our own lives, we are lucky that our biggest problem this week is fitting in last-minute volunteering at our oldest son's school the night before we leave and determining whether our trip will include just us or all of our boys. Bringing them makes a very different sort of experience, but at their ages they still need us in fundamental ways.

For this stretch of our married life, we can either do the work of caring for them or spend much of our time thinking about them while someone else does.

The fact that we're facing a choice says it all -- we're still willing to compromise and still working toward the same goal in a love triangle where the third arm is our children.